Champions League Returns With 18 Explosive Matchday One Fixtures

The wait is over as the UEFA Champions League makes its highly anticipated return on Tuesday, promising fans across the globe three nights of drama, passion, and world-class football. With an expanded league phase, every clash holds greater significance, whether it features seasoned giants or debutants eager to leave their mark.

Across Europe, from the Basque Country to Manchester, fans will be treated to 18 thrilling encounters, each packed with history, rivalries, and the promise of unforgettable storylines.

Some fixtures rekindle the spirit of iconic finals from the past — Juventus vs Borussia Dortmund revives memories of the 1997 final, Ajax vs Inter Milan recalls their 1972 decider, while Bayern Munich vs Chelsea takes supporters back to the unforgettable night in 2012 when Chelsea stunned Bayern in Munich.

Beyond nostalgia, milestones are also in sight: Real Madrid could celebrate their 200th Champions League victory, while Erling Haaland is chasing his 50th Champions League goal. Meanwhile, debutants such as Union Saint-Gilloise, Pafos, Bodø/Glimt, and Kairat Almaty are ready to write new chapters in their club histories.

For European powerhouses like Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, and Liverpool, Matchday One provides the chance to stamp early authority on the competition. For others — including Marseille, Sporting CP, and Galatasaray — it is an opportunity to reset their troubled European legacies.

From individual brilliance to collective storylines, Matchday One sets the tone for what could be another season of unforgettable Champions League drama.

Preview of Key Fixtures

Tuesday, 16 September

Athletic Club vs Arsenal (18:45 CET): Athletic return to the competition after nearly a decade, while Arsenal boast an unbeaten streak of eight straight opening games. A battle of fortress vs consistency.

PSV Eindhoven vs Union Saint-Gilloise (18:45 CET): PSV remain strong at home, while debutants Union SG are looking to shock Europe again.

Juventus vs Borussia Dortmund: A heavyweight clash loaded with history, firepower, and revenge narratives.

Real Madrid vs Marseille: Madrid chase their 200th UCL win, while Marseille fight to overturn years of poor European form.

Benfica vs Qarabağ: Benfica, playing their 45th UCL campaign, face an ambitious Qarabağ side representing Azerbaijan.

Tottenham vs Villarreal: Spurs’ unbeaten home record meets Villarreal’s hunger for revenge, featuring familiar faces against their former club.

Wednesday, 17 September

Olympiacos vs Pafos (18:45 CET): Greece’s giants take on Cyprus’s fearless debutants.

Slavia Praha vs Bodø/Glimt (18:45 CET): First-ever Czech vs Norwegian clash in the UCL.

Ajax vs Inter Milan: A revival of the 1972 final.

Bayern Munich vs Chelsea: A rematch of the dramatic 2012 final.

Liverpool vs Atlético Madrid: Anfield’s fortress meets Simeone’s resilient Atleti.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Atalanta: Goals are expected with two attack-minded teams.

Thursday, 18 September

Club Brugge vs Monaco (18:45 CET): Two teams built for goals and attacking flair.

Copenhagen vs Bayer Leverkusen (18:45 CET): Danish resilience faces German ruthlessness.

Frankfurt vs Galatasaray: Frankfurt aim to capitalize on Galatasaray’s recent struggles.

Manchester City vs Napoli: Haaland’s record chase meets De Bruyne’s emotional return to Manchester.

Newcastle vs Barcelona: A nostalgic throwback to the famous 1997 clash at St. James’ Park.

Sporting CP vs Kairat Almaty: Portuguese tradition meets Kazakh debutants.

With the anthem ready, the lights blazing, and 36 clubs primed for the ultimate European battle, the Champions League’s new season promises nothing short of football theatre.