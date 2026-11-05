TMS challenges Atiku to provide evidence of alleged DSS role in Sokoto campaign disruption

By Emmanuella Opara | November 5th 2026

KEY POINTS

The Tinubu Movement for Sustainable Governance Foundation has asked former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar to provide evidence for his allegation that the DSS mobilised protesters to disrupt ADC campaign activities in Sokoto State.

The DSS has denied the allegation and said its Director-General ordered an investigation.

TMS urged the opposition politician to submit any evidence to the appropriate authorities.

The group also called on the DSS to conduct an impartial investigation and hold any officer found culpable accountable.

The dispute follows reports of an incident involving ADC governorship candidate Mannir Daniya and DSS operatives in Sokoto.

MAIN STORY

The Tinubu Movement for Sustainable Governance Foundation (TMS) has challenged former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar to provide evidence for his allegation that the Department of State Services (DSS) mobilised protesters to disrupt the African Democratic Congress (ADC) campaign activities in Sokoto State.

The group said allegations involving national security institutions should be supported by credible evidence and subjected to impartial investigation, warning against turning sensitive security matters into instruments of partisan political disputes.

Atiku, the ADC presidential candidate, had accused the DSS of organising protesters to disrupt his party’s campaign activities in Sokoto. The security agency denied the allegation, while its Director-General ordered an investigation into the matter.

In a statement, TMS Director-General Marcel Ngogbehei acknowledged the right of political leaders to scrutinise public institutions and demand accountability but said serious allegations against security agencies required evidence.

“These are serious accusations. They deserve credible evidence, due process and an impartial investigation,” Ngogbehei said.

He argued that national security should not become a tool for political advantage, adding that Atiku, as a former Vice-President and prominent political figure, should recognise the implications of allegations against institutions responsible for protecting lives and maintaining security.

TMS also referred to the DSS account of an incident involving Sokoto ADC governorship candidate Mannir Daniya.

According to the agency, its operatives evacuated Daniya to safety after he came under attack, while two DSS personnel were assaulted and required hospital treatment. The Service further claimed that Daniya later contacted its Sokoto State Director to express appreciation and request additional reinforcement.

Ngogbehei said the account, if established through investigation, should be considered alongside the allegation that the same agency organised disruption against the opposition party.

The group maintained that security agencies must remain professional, politically neutral and accountable, regardless of the political affiliations of those involved.

It welcomed the DSS decision to investigate the allegation and urged Atiku to submit any available evidence and cooperate with the authorities.

At the same time, Ngogbehei called on the DSS to ensure that its investigation was thorough and impartial, with appropriate action taken against any officer found responsible for misconduct.

“Let there be no misunderstanding: defending the integrity of our security institutions does not mean placing them above scrutiny. Every credible allegation of misconduct should be investigated, and any officer found culpable should be held accountable,” he said.

He also urged security agencies to guarantee equal protection for the lawful campaign activities of all political parties, candidates and supporters.

The TMS director-general warned that actual or perceived political bias by security personnel could weaken public confidence in the institutions, particularly as political activities intensify ahead of the 2027 elections.

He called on political leaders across party lines to exercise restraint when making public statements about intelligence and national security, arguing that Nigeria’s security challenges require cooperation among government institutions, political stakeholders and citizens.

Ngogbehei said credible elections depended not only on independent electoral institutions but also on an environment where political parties could campaign peacefully and citizens exercise their democratic rights without intimidation.

THE ISSUES

The disagreement centres on competing accounts of the DSS’s conduct during ADC campaign activities in Sokoto. Atiku’s allegation raises questions about the political neutrality of security agencies, while the DSS has rejected the accusation and ordered an investigation.

The TMS response places emphasis on the need for evidence and due process. However, its reference to the DSS account of the incident involving Mannir Daniya does not, on its own, establish what happened during the alleged disruption.

The outcome of the DSS investigation will therefore be important in determining whether the allegation of misconduct can be substantiated and whether any disciplinary or other action is warranted.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“These are serious accusations. They deserve credible evidence, due process and an impartial investigation,” Marcel Ngogbehei, Director-General of TMS, said.

“Every credible allegation of misconduct should be investigated, and any officer found culpable should be held accountable,” he added.

“Our democracy needs a responsible opposition, professional security agencies and leaders who place the national interest above political differences,” Ngogbehei concluded.

WHAT’S NEXT

The DSS investigation is expected to examine the allegation against the agency. TMS has urged Atiku to submit any evidence available to him and called on the security service to make its process impartial.

The group has also called on security agencies to maintain political neutrality and protect the campaign activities of all parties.

BOTTOM LINE

TMS has challenged Atiku to substantiate his allegation against the DSS, while also insisting that any proven misconduct by security personnel must attract accountability. The dispute now centres on the evidence available and the findings of the investigation ordered by the security agency.