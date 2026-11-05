Key Points

Substance use expert Dr Martin Agwogie says early intervention is critical to preventing drug abuse among young Nigerians.

He identifies cyberbullying, screen addiction, negative social influences and online promotion of substance use as growing risks.

Stigma and limited access to affordable mental healthcare remain major barriers to treatment.

He urges government, families, schools, religious leaders and the media to strengthen prevention and support services.

Main Story

Substance use prevention and treatment expert, Dr Martin Agwogie, has called for early intervention, improved access to mental healthcare and stronger public advocacy to tackle drug abuse among young Nigerians.

Agwogie, the immediate past President of the International Society of Substance Use Prevention and Treatment Professionals (ISSUP) Nigeria, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lagos.

He said identifying the early signs of substance use and mental health challenges could prevent young people from developing more serious conditions that may require extensive treatment and rehabilitation.

“Early intervention is critical in addressing substance use among young people. We must identify warning signs early and provide the necessary support before the situation becomes complicated,” he said.

Agwogie, who is also the Executive Director of the Global Initiative on Substance Abuse (GISA), explained that substance use and mental health challenges were closely connected.

He said addressing the problem required a coordinated approach that combined prevention, counselling, treatment and rehabilitation rather than focusing only on the consequences of drug abuse.

The expert warned that young people were increasingly exposed to risks such as negative peer influence, cyberbullying, screen addiction and the online glamorisation of substance use.

He urged parents and teachers to pay closer attention to changes in young people’s behaviour and create safe spaces where they could discuss personal challenges without fear of punishment or criticism.

“Parents and teachers must create an environment where young people feel comfortable discussing their challenges without fear of judgment or condemnation,” he said.

The Issues

One of the major challenges in tackling substance use, according to Agwogie, is the limited access to affordable mental healthcare and professional treatment services.

He called for increased investment in rehabilitation facilities and the training of more professionals to respond to the growing demand for support.

He also identified stigma as a significant obstacle, explaining that negative attitudes towards people experiencing substance use and mental health challenges often discourage them from seeking help.

“Stigma discourages people from seeking help and often delays access to treatment. We must change the narrative and see substance use disorders as conditions requiring professional attention and support,” he said.

What’s Being Said

Agwogie maintained that tackling drug abuse should not be left to government agencies or healthcare professionals alone.

He urged religious leaders, community organisations and the media to strengthen public education and promote messages that discourage substance abuse.

He also emphasised the importance of effective implementation of existing mental health and drug control policies, noting that policies must translate into accessible care and practical support for affected individuals.

What’s Next

The expert called for stronger collaboration among government institutions, families, schools, communities and relevant organisations to improve prevention efforts and expand treatment services.

He said more attention should be given to early identification, counselling and rehabilitation to ensure that young people experiencing substance use problems receive timely assistance.

Bottom Line

Drug abuse among young Nigerians requires more than warnings and public campaigns. Early identification, accessible mental healthcare, professional treatment and supportive family and community environments are essential to preventing substance use problems from becoming more severe.

Agwogie’s message is clear: preventing drug abuse requires collective action, while treating those affected with understanding rather than stigma can encourage more people to seek the help they need.