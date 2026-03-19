Tinubu, UK strengthen security, economic partnership at Windsor

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | March 19, 2026

Key Points

Tinubu reaffirms Nigeria-UK ties during Windsor Castle state banquet

Focus areas include security cooperation, trade, and democratic governance

King Charles III highlights Nigeria’s growing global economic influence

Main Story

President Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with the United Kingdom, with a focus on security collaboration, economic growth, and democratic governance.

Speaking at a state banquet hosted by King Charles III at Windsor Castle on Wednesday, Tinubu described the engagement as a reaffirmation of longstanding ties rooted in shared history and mutual interests.

The president emphasised Nigeria’s reliance on foundational legal traditions derived from the UK, including parliamentary systems and judicial frameworks, while highlighting the importance of strengthening institutional development.

He also underscored Nigeria’s security challenges, particularly in the West African sub-region, noting that cooperation with the UK remains critical in addressing terrorism and regional instability linked to the Sahel crisis.

The visit comes amid efforts to deepen trade and investment flows between both countries, as Nigeria positions itself as a leading economic force within the Commonwealth.

What’s Being Said

“Our partnership remains essential as we confront threats to regional stability and safeguard peace in West Africa,” Tinubu said.

“Nigeria is an economic powerhouse and a cultural force with global influence,” King Charles III stated, highlighting the contributions of Nigerians in the UK.

“We are blessed that so many people of Nigerian heritage are at the heart of British life,” the monarch added.

What’s Next

Tinubu is expected to hold bilateral talks with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer

Both countries may advance new agreements on security and trade cooperation

Policy frameworks on investment and diaspora engagement are likely to be strengthened

Bottom Line:

Nigeria’s renewed engagement with the UK signals a strategic push to leverage historical ties into tangible security and economic gains at a time of rising regional instability and global competition for investment.