Tinubu States Removal Of FCT From TSA To Accelerate Development

President Bola Tinubu has articulated that his administration removed the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) from the Treasury Single Account (TSA) to expedite development and enhance the participation of residents in governance.

The President made this statement while receiving FCT residents, led by Mr. Nyesom Wike, the FCT Minister, who paid him Sallah homage on Sunday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He explained that the bureaucracy associated with the TSA was impeding infrastructure growth in the capital city and necessitated a review to achieve impact and progress.

President Tinubu stated that the liberation of the FCT from TSA restrictions had catalyzed infrastructure improvements, enhanced healthcare services, and strengthened security measures. “I recall the day that the FCT minister came to meet me, and he requested that we alleviate the burden of the TSA so that he could accomplish more work and achieve greater results.

“I requested to see his proposed plans, and he presented his vision and convictions. Subsequently, rapid changes began to occur.

“I began to witness the development of rural areas by the FCT, the revitalization of abandoned projects, and the completion of the Vice President’s official residence, which had been abandoned for years,” he said.

He noted that the FCT had rehabilitated healthcare centers, upgraded facilities for schoolchildren, and provided furniture.

President Tinubu commended the FCT minister for demonstrating the necessity of liberation from bureaucracy and for restructuring the FCT public service to enable civil servants to aspire to higher positions and provide leadership.

“We would not have been able to celebrate if not for the progressive ideas you introduced to the FCT. We can now celebrate the innovative ideas brought to the FCT,” President Tinubu said.

He encouraged FCT residents and other Nigerians to look beyond ethnic and religious affiliations in their leadership choices and focus more on results.

“Today, we live in peace, and security is improving. Hunger is diminishing. Food prices are declining. We can conduct business in the market. And our diversity and belief in ourselves are strengthening.

“We are not seeking magical solutions. We are seeking tangible results. We are seeking comfort. We are praying for good health. We are looking for someone who cares,” the President noted. He added that the endeavor involved not only Wike or himself but everyone: “Nyesom Wike is demonstrating the diversity of Nigeria.

“He is strengthening that diversity to foster prosperity, illustrating that we are all members of one family, residing together in the same house, in different rooms, and under one roof.” The FCT minister thanked the President for hosting the residents at the State House.

“This visit represents a historic occasion, as it is the first time that FCT residents have had the opportunity to extend our greetings and best wishes to you in person during this auspicious period. We are truly delighted to be here,” he said.

Wike pledged his loyalty to the President and committed himself to developing the capital city, assuring that the FCT would soon complete numerous projects.

“Despite our diverse backgrounds, we are united in our unwavering support for your administration and the Renewed Hope Agenda,” he added.