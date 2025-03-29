PalmPay Partners Verve To Provide Millions Of Customers Access To Debit Cards

Verve, Africa’s largest domestic card scheme, has collaborated with PalmPay, one of Africa’s fastest-growing fintech platforms, to officially unveil PalmPay’s new Debit Card. This partnership aligns with Verve and PalmPay’s ongoing commitment to promoting a more financially inclusive economy by widening its reach and value in the digital payment ecosystem.

With over 35 million users and a network of 1.1 million agents and merchants across Nigeria, PalmPay is building one of the continent’s most dynamic fintech ecosystems. The launch of its debit card represents a key milestone in PalmPay’s transformation from a mobile wallet and agent network into a comprehensive digital financial services provider – offering integrated solutions for payments, savings, credit, insurance, and now, card access.

This collaboration also highlights Verve’s commitment to meeting the evolving payment needs of Nigerians following its issuance of over 75 million cards in Nigeria alone, a remarkable achievement that reflects the trust Nigerians have placed in the Verve brand: And with collaborations like this, Verve does not seem to be slowing down.

The PalmPay Debit Card, powered by Verve, is seamlessly integrated with the PalmPay wallet, combining the convenience of a traditional bank card with the speed and flexibility of a digital platform, and access to PalmPay’s unique financial ecosystem.

Key Features include:

Zero maintenance fees

Easy in-app application and nationwide delivery

Exclusive cashback and merchant rewards

Full wallet integration, including access to high-yield savings (up to 16% APR, paid daily)

Seamless offline and online payments across the Verve network

This means greater access to secure, seamless, and user-friendly payment options for customers. Millions of users can now enjoy even smoother financial experience.

The PalmPay Debit Cards, including contactless options, powered by Verve, will be widely accepted across Point of Sale (PoS) terminals, Automated Teller Machines (ATMs), Merchant Outlets, Digital and Online platforms, including Google, YouTube, Spotify, AliExpress, Temu, Netflix, Showmax, Prime Video, Facebook Ads, Microsoft, Uber, Flywire, among others, ensuring seamless transactions for users.