Tinubu says criminal hideouts disappearing as Abuja infrastructure expands

Keypoints

President Tinubu says criminal hideouts are disappearing in Abuja.

He linked the development to infrastructure improvements and enhanced security.

The President inaugurated the Collector Road CN2 in Katampe District.

Solar streetlights have been installed to improve safety and night-time activities.

Tinubu praised FCT Minister Nyesom Wike for delivering key infrastructure projects.

Main Story

President Bola Tinubu has said criminal hideouts are disappearing across Abuja as infrastructure development, improved security and increased economic activity transform the Federal Capital Territory.

Tinubu made the remarks on Friday during the inauguration of the Collector Road CN2 in Katampe District, a major road project aimed at improving connectivity between Katampe, Mabushi and other parts of the capital city. Represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, the President said the transformation of the area extends beyond road construction to include security-enhancing infrastructure such as solar-powered streetlights. He said the improvements have helped restore social and economic activities while making communities safer for residents and businesses.

According to Tinubu, the road project reflects the objectives of his administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which seeks to improve infrastructure, stimulate economic development and enhance the quality of life for citizens. He noted that the new road would ease transportation challenges previously caused by congestion, poor road conditions and difficult access routes.

The President described the project as evidence that government can deliver tangible benefits when public resources are effectively deployed. Tinubu also commended the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, for driving infrastructure development across Abuja.

He said the minister had fulfilled the mandate of transforming the capital city through investments in roads, water infrastructure and other public facilities. The President added that Wike’s performance had strengthened confidence in the government’s commitment to improving public infrastructure and urban development.

The Issues

Urban security and public safety in Abuja.

Expansion of road infrastructure across the FCT.

Improved connectivity between growing districts.

Use of solar streetlights to enhance security.

Government efforts to improve quality of life in the capital.

What’s Being Said

President Bola Tinubu said: “My fellow residents of Abuja, we did not stop at the road. We installed solar streetlights.”

He added: “Today, Katampe is safer at night. Abuja’s real life is coming back. Criminal hideouts are disappearing.”

Tinubu said: “Indeed, this road is a testament to the Renewed Hope Agenda. Nigeria is working again.”

He added: “A road like CN2 is more than concrete. It is hope.”

Commending the FCT Minister, Tinubu said: “Wike, you have not disappointed Nigerians. From abandoned roads to new boulevards.”

He added: “You do not give excuses. You give results. The people of the FCT call you Mr Project.”

What’s Next

The FCT Administration is expected to continue infrastructure expansion across Abuja.

Additional road and public utility projects are likely to be commissioned.

Authorities will seek to sustain improvements in security and urban mobility.

Government plans to further advance projects under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Bottom Line

President Tinubu says ongoing infrastructure investments in Abuja are improving mobility, boosting safety and helping eliminate criminal hideouts, as the government pushes ahead with efforts to transform the nation’s capital.