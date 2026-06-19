FG considers embedding journalists with troops to enhance security reporting

Key points

Federal Government is exploring plans to allow journalists accompany military personnel during selected operations.

Defence Minister says the initiative is aimed at improving transparency, public understanding, and accuracy of security reporting.

Proposal comes amid ongoing security challenges and concerns over limited media access to operational areas.

Main story

The Federal Government is considering a new initiative that would allow journalists to accompany military personnel during selected operations as part of efforts to improve security reporting and strengthen public understanding of military activities.

The Minister of Defence, Christopher Musa, disclosed the proposal on Thursday at the National Security Summit organised by the Nigeria Union of Journalists in Abuja.

Represented by his Special Adviser, Rear Admiral Olusanya Bankole, the minister said the arrangement is being explored to foster closer collaboration between the media and security agencies while promoting transparency in military operations.

According to him, the initiative would enable journalists to gain firsthand experience of operational realities, leading to more accurate and informed reporting of security developments.

“The Defence Ministry is exploring arrangements to embed journalists with military units during operations to enable more accurate reporting and deeper understanding of operational realities,” he said.

Musa noted that security management has evolved beyond conventional combat operations, with information and public perception becoming critical components of national security efforts.

He stressed that the media remains an important stakeholder in shaping public understanding of security issues and national stability.

The issues

The proposal comes against the backdrop of Nigeria’s persistent security challenges, including insurgency, banditry, kidnapping, and other forms of violent crime.

Security agencies have frequently faced criticism over restricted media access to conflict zones and operational areas, leading to concerns about misinformation, conflicting narratives, and public skepticism regarding military operations.

Experts have argued that limited access to frontline activities often creates information gaps that can be exploited by criminal groups and undermine public confidence in security institutions.

The government believes enhanced media access could help bridge these gaps while providing citizens with a clearer understanding of ongoing security efforts.

What’s being said

Musa said the role of the media in modern security management extends beyond reporting events to influencing public confidence and national cohesion.

“More than ever before, the media are not only enablers; they are stabilisers of government,” he stated.

He explained that the effectiveness of security operations should not be measured solely by battlefield victories but also by the level of trust citizens place in security institutions.

The minister added that the proposed initiative forms part of broader efforts by the Defence Ministry to strengthen engagement with journalists and improve the quality of information available to the public.

According to him, closer cooperation between security agencies and the media would contribute to improved transparency, accountability, and national security outcomes.

What’s next

The Defence Ministry is expected to engage relevant military authorities, media organisations, and other stakeholders to develop operational guidelines for the proposed programme.

If implemented, the initiative could establish a framework for embedding journalists with military units during selected operations, subject to security considerations and operational requirements.

Stakeholders are also expected to examine issues relating to journalist safety, operational confidentiality, and ethical reporting standards before the programme is rolled out.

Bottom line

The Federal Government’s proposal to embed journalists with military units signals a shift towards greater media engagement in security operations. If successfully implemented, the initiative could improve the accuracy of security reporting, enhance public confidence in military operations, and strengthen collaboration between the media and security agencies in addressing Nigeria’s complex security challenges.