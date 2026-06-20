FG seeks banks’ support to strengthen revenue collection through RevOp platform

Key points

Federal Government has engaged banks to deepen understanding of the Revenue Optimisation Assurance Platform (RevOp).

RevOp is designed to improve revenue collection, reduce leakages and enhance accountability.

The platform provides real-time monitoring, billing, collection and reporting of government revenues.

Limited awareness among some banking channels has been identified as a key implementation challenge.

More than 70 per cent of federally owned entities have already adopted the platform.

Main Story

The Federal Government has engaged the banking community to strengthen implementation of the Revenue Optimisation Assurance Platform (RevOp), a digital system designed to improve revenue generation, reduce leakages and enhance transparency in public finance management.

The engagement took place on Friday in Abuja during a sensitisation workshop organised by the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) to deepen understanding of the platform among commercial banks and other financial institutions involved in government revenue collection. The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Taiwo Oyedele, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Special Duties, Mr Mohammed Danjuma, described RevOp as a centralised digital revenue collection and monitoring platform created to modernise federal revenue administration.

He said the platform replaces fragmented manual processes with a real-time and automated framework that enables federal agencies to raise, collect and report revenues more efficiently. According to him, the government remains committed to improving revenue generation, strengthening accountability and leveraging technology to improve public financial management. Oyedele noted that although the platform has recorded significant progress since its introduction, implementation challenges remain, particularly around awareness and operational understanding among some banking institutions.

He said some banking channels and frontline officers are still unfamiliar with RevOp and the procedures required to support transactions processed through the platform, affecting customer experience and operational efficiency. The minister stressed that the success of the initiative depends on strong collaboration between government and financial institutions, which serve as critical collection channels for public revenue. He urged banks to ensure that knowledge gained during the workshop is transmitted across their organisations, especially among branch operations staff, customer service officers and tellers who interact directly with customers.

The Accountant General of the Federation, Dr Shamseldeen Ogunjimi, represented by his Chief of Staff, Mr Felix Ogundairo, said RevOp had become a strategic tool for improving revenue collection, reconciliation, monitoring and reporting across government institutions. He explained that the platform provides greater visibility into government revenue flows, supports compliance and enables better decision-making through real-time data and analytics.

Also speaking, Director of Revenue and Investment at the OAGF, Mr Adebayo Adewale, disclosed that more than 70 per cent of federally owned entities have already adopted the platform. He said RevOp was developed to streamline what had previously been a fragmented revenue collection system across government agencies.

RevOp Product Manager, Mr Idris Dosunmu, said the platform integrates billing, payment and settlement processes into a single system while ensuring transparency from bill generation to final remittance into government accounts.

The Issues

Revenue leakages and inefficiencies in public revenue collection.

Fragmented and manual revenue administration processes.

Limited awareness of RevOp among some banking personnel.

Need for real-time monitoring and reporting of government revenues.

Importance of collaboration between government and financial institutions.

What’s Being Said

Mr Taiwo Oyedele said: “RevOp serves as a critical tool in the government’s drive to improve revenue administration, reduce leakages, and enhance public sector accountability.”

He said: “These challenges, though operational in nature, have significant impacts on the overall customer experience and effectiveness of the initiative. This is precisely why we are here today.”

Oyedele added: “Today’s sensitisation session has, therefore, been organised to deepen understanding of the platform, clarify operational processes, address concerns, and establish stronger communication channels between the project team and participating financial institutions.”

Dr Shamseldeen Ogunjimi said: “This engagement, therefore, provides an opportunity for us to discuss implementation challenges, align expectations, clarify operational issues, and strengthen the partnership necessary for the success of the application.”

Mr Adebayo Adewale said: “Today’s sensitisation is aimed at bringing to your knowledge that RevOp generates the bill and collects federal government revenue using the existing licensed payment solution service providers and commercial banks nationwide.”

Mr Idris Dosunmu said: “This will ensure that every penny due to the federal government goes into the coffers of the government.”

What’s Next

Banks are expected to improve awareness and operational understanding of RevOp across their networks.

More federal agencies are likely to migrate to the platform.

Government plans to continue refining the platform and addressing implementation challenges.

Stakeholders will work to strengthen revenue collection efficiency and transparency.

Bottom Line

The Federal Government is counting on stronger collaboration with banks to maximise the impact of RevOp, a digital platform designed to modernise revenue collection, eliminate leakages and improve accountability in public finance management.