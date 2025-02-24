Tinubu Pledges Support For Flutterwave’s Drive To Expand Digital Economy, SMEs, And Youth Empowerment

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu expresses strong support for Flutterwave, a leading African fintech company, in its mission to expand Nigeria’s digital economy, foster SME growth, and create opportunities for youth empowerment.

During a strategic meeting with Flutterwave’s leadership, discussions focus on enhancing entrepreneurship, improving access to start-up funding, and advancing digital payment solutions for small businesses. This engagement builds on the recent partnership between Flutterwave and the Federal Ministry of Youth Development, which is designed to facilitate mentorship programs, skill development initiatives, and funding access for young Nigerians. The initiative aligns with Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, aimed at job creation, economic diversification, and innovation-driven growth.

Empowering Young Entrepreneurs and SMEs

Through this initiative, young entrepreneurs and small businesses gain increased access to business funding, technical training, and mentorship programs provided by government agencies such as the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and the Citizenship and Leadership Training Centre (CLTC). By leveraging digital technology, the collaboration seeks to drive sustainable employment and strengthen Nigeria’s entrepreneurial landscape.

Minister for Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, underscores the importance of this initiative in fulfilling the Renewed Hope Agenda, emphasizing the critical role of the NYSC and CLTC in training young Nigerians with essential business and leadership skills.

To further support small businesses, the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) partners with Flutterwave to provide advanced digital payment solutions, access to financial services, and capacity-building programs for micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs).

This initiative enables MSMEs to accept various payment methods, including mobile wallets, card transactions, and bank transfers, while also gaining access to credit facilities and working capital loans. SMEDAN Director-General, Charles Odii, highlights that this partnership equips Nigerian businesses with financial tools needed to compete effectively in the global market.

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) collaborates with Flutterwave to implement key digital transformation initiatives aimed at increasing digital adoption among SMEs. NITDA’s Director-General, Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, stresses that expanding digital infrastructure is vital for economic development and positioning Nigeria as a leading tech-driven economy.

Flutterwave CEO Olugbenga Agboola reaffirms the company’s commitment to leveraging technology to empower Nigerian youth and SMEs, emphasizing the importance of public-private partnerships in driving innovation and long-term economic impact.

Tinubu Reaffirms Commitment to Economic Growth

President Tinubu concludes the meeting by reiterating his administration’s dedication to empowering young Nigerians and strengthening the business sector. He emphasizes that technology and digital innovation play a crucial role in equipping the next generation with the tools to thrive in a competitive global economy.