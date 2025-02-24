UNICEF Urges Journalists to Champion Mother and Child Nutrition Advocacy

The United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) has called on journalists to prioritise constructive and impactful reporting on mother and child nutrition, emphasising the role of the media in driving awareness and advocacy.

Speaking at an interactive session with journalists at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Secretariat in Jos, Plateau State, the Bauchi Field Officer of UNICEF, Dr. Nuzhat Rafique, highlighted the crucial partnership between the media and UNICEF in addressing maternal and child mortality.

Dr. Rafique noted that Nigeria has one of the highest maternal and child mortality rates in Africa, contributing significantly to global statistics due to its large population. She stressed the importance of positive journalism in promoting best practices while discouraging harmful traditions that hinder child development.

“Journalists are the backbone of society, serving as the voices and eyes of the people. By highlighting successful interventions and advocating for necessary reforms, you can drive meaningful change. Our shared mission is to ensure that every child has access to proper nutrition, immunisation, birth registration, clean water, sanitation, and education,” she stated.

Dr. Rafique also reiterated UNICEF’s commitment to eliminating zero-dose cases nationwide, ensuring that every child receives necessary immunisations and healthcare interventions, with Plateau State among the focus areas for aggressive implementation.

Commending Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, for his commitment to maternal and child health, she acknowledged the government’s investment in nutrition projects, primary healthcare, and the provision of skilled birth attendants and safe delivery kits.

In his remarks, UNICEF’s Communication and Advocacy Officer in Bauchi, Opeyemi Olagunju, urged journalists to move beyond press releases and engage directly with communities to report on issues such as child nutrition, school safety, and sanitation. He also advocated for child-led platforms where children can directly express their concerns to policymakers.

Speaking earlier, UNICEF media partner Umar Shira reinforced the media’s responsibility in protecting the rights of children and their mothers, urging journalists to use their platforms to advocate for policies that enhance child welfare and maternal health.