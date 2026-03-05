Tinubu Moves to Establish Grid Asset Management Company

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | March 5, 2026

Key Points

President Tinubu has proposed creating a Grid Asset Management Company to strengthen power transmission

Federal Executive Council approved an inter-ministerial committee to develop the framework

Government says the initiative aims to fix structural weaknesses in Nigeria’s electricity transmission network

Main Story

President Bola Tinubu has initiated plans to establish a Grid Asset Management Company (GAMCO) as part of broader efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s electricity transmission infrastructure.

The development was disclosed on Wednesday by Minister of Information and National Orientation Mohammed Idris following a meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) presided over by the president at the State House in Abuja.

According to Idris, the proposal was presented directly by the president to the council for deliberation, with the aim of addressing persistent challenges in the country’s electricity value chain.

Nigeria’s power sector was unbundled into generation, transmission, and distribution segments following sector reforms and deregulation. However, the transmission network has remained one of the most critical bottlenecks, limiting the efficiency of electricity supply nationwide.

To move the proposal forward, the council approved the establishment of an inter-ministerial committee tasked with designing the operational and regulatory framework for GAMCO.

The committee will include representatives from several ministries and agencies, including the Ministry of Power, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Works, Ministry of Science and Technology, and the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation, alongside the chairman of the Nigerian Revenue Service.

The committee is expected to review legal, regulatory, and investment considerations, including the interests of existing investors and transmission operators in the electricity sector.

Recommendations from the committee will be submitted to the National Assembly where legislative approval may be required.

What’s Being Said

“The president has seen that the major challenge in solving Nigeria’s power problem lies largely within the transmission segment,” Mohammed Idris, Minister of Information and National Orientation, said after the FEC meeting.

“For us to truly industrialise as a nation, the power sector must work effectively. That is why the president has initiated the process to establish this Grid Asset Management Company,” Idris added.

The minister also revealed that the Federal Executive Council approved an enhanced exit benefit package for retiring civil servants under the Contributory Pension Scheme.

“Eligible retirees in treasury-funded MDAs may now receive up to 100 percent of their total emoluments in line with the Pension Reform Act,” Idris said.

What’s Next