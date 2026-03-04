Tinubu swears in Olatunji Disu as substantive Inspector-General of Police

KEY POINTS

President Tinubu formally swears in Olatunji Disu as substantive IGP at State House.

Appointment follows endorsement by Nigeria Police Council.

Ceremony also featured inauguration of RMAFC and FCSC commissioners.

MAIN STORY

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday swore in Olatunji Disu as the substantive Inspector-General of Police (IGP) at a ceremony held at the Council Chambers of the State House, Abuja.

Disu took the oath of office at 2:53 p.m., following the reading of his citation by the State House Director of Information and Public Relations, Mr Abiodun Oladunjoye. The ceremony was witnessed by Vice President Kashim Shettima, cabinet members and other top government officials.

The President arrived at the venue at 2:48 p.m., after which the National Anthem was rendered and citations for the appointees were presented. The swearing-in preceded the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, which commenced at 3:01 p.m.

Disu’s confirmation came days after the Nigeria Police Council unanimously endorsed his appointment as substantive IGP. He had been appointed in an acting capacity following the resignation of his predecessor, Kayode Egbetokun, on February 23, 2026.

Also in attendance were the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume; National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu; Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; Minister of Police Affairs, Senator Ibrahim Gaidam; Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike; and Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Esther Walson-Jack.

Immediately after Disu’s swearing-in, the President administered the oath of office on newly appointed commissioners of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) and the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC).

FCSC commissioners sworn in include Prof. Ngbea Gabriel (Benue) and Omoregie Idahagbon (Edo). RMAFC commissioners inaugurated were Abubakar Wamakko (Sokoto), Sen. Marafa Abba (Taraba), Ahmed Waziri (Adamawa), Hadizatu Mustapha (Borno), Helen Bob (Bayelsa) and Oladele Gboyega (Osun).

According to the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, several members of the Police Council commended Disu’s track record during Monday’s meeting. Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu reportedly praised Disu’s performance as Commander of the Rapid Response Squad in Lagos between 2015 and 2021, citing his contributions to crime control.

Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule and Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah also expressed support for the appointment, while Wike lauded Disu’s professionalism, recalling his tenure in Rivers State as Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of the Criminal Investigation Department and anti-kidnapping unit between 2014 and 2015.

Disu, 59, was born on April 13, 1966, in Lagos State and joined the Nigeria Police Force on May 18, 1992, as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police. He holds qualifications in public administration, forensic investigation, criminology, security studies, legal psychology and entrepreneurship.

Before his elevation, he served as Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Special Protection Unit and the Force CID Annex in Lagos. Like his predecessor, Disu previously served under Tinubu during his tenure as Lagos State Governor from 1999 to 2007.

During his decoration as acting IGP last week, Tinubu charged him to “make the police better than you met it,” urging him to strengthen discipline, enhance inter-agency collaboration and restore public confidence in the Force.

In his response, Disu pledged to end impunity within the Force and enforce zero tolerance for corruption and human rights abuses.

THE ISSUES

Disu assumes office at a time when the Nigeria Police Force faces mounting public scrutiny over professionalism, accountability and calls for structural reforms, including debates around state policing and the withdrawal of officers from VIP protection duties.

His appointment also follows the recent leadership transition at the top of the Force, raising expectations for stability and reform.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

Supporters within the Police Council and state governors have described Disu as a seasoned officer with a strong operational record.

The President has emphasised the need for discipline, improved collaboration among security agencies and renewed public trust, while Disu has committed to tackling corruption and rights violations within the Force.

WHAT’S NEXT

With his confirmation secured, Disu is expected to consolidate leadership within the Force, implement internal reforms and address operational and policy challenges confronting policing in Nigeria.

Attention will also turn to how he navigates ongoing security concerns and broader conversations around police reform.

BOTTOM LINE

Olatunji Disu’s formal swearing-in marks the beginning of a new chapter for the Nigeria Police Force, with heightened expectations that his leadership will deliver professionalism, accountability and improved public confidence in law enforcement.