Tinubu Mourns Lagos Fire Victims, Urges Vigilance To Prevent Future Tragedies

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has commiserated with the families of victims and key institutions affected by Tuesday’s devastating fire at the Afriland Building on Broad Street, Lagos Island, which claimed lives and destroyed property.

The inferno, which broke out in the early hours of the day, engulfed sections of the multi-storey complex housing the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc offices, and Afriland Properties Limited. Eyewitnesses said thick plumes of smoke billowed across the business district, causing panic as workers and bystanders scrambled to safety.

Emergency responders, including personnel of the Federal Fire Service, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, medical teams, and volunteer first aiders, rushed to the scene. Their swift intervention helped to evacuate scores of people and prevent the flames from spreading to adjoining structures in the densely populated commercial hub. Despite their efforts, several lives were lost while many others sustained injuries and are currently receiving treatment in hospitals.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, President Tinubu expressed his “deepest condolences” to the bereaved families, the management of FIRS, UBA, and Afriland Properties Limited, noting the immense human and material losses recorded. He also extended prayers for the repose of the souls of the departed and a quick recovery for the injured.

“The President particularly commiserates with those who lost loved ones in the tragedy and those undergoing treatment, while acknowledging the heroic response of emergency services and members of the public whose quick action saved many lives,” the statement read in part.

Tinubu further emphasised the need for vigilance, better training, and adherence to safety protocols in public and private establishments to forestall similar disasters in the future.

The fire incident has once again raised concerns about building safety and fire preparedness in Lagos, a city where congested business districts and aging infrastructure continue to heighten risks of such emergencies.