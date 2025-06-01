Paris Saint-Germain Clinches First UEFA Champions League Title With 5-0 Triumph Over Inter Milan

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) achieved a monumental milestone on Saturday, May 31, 2025, by securing their inaugural UEFA Champions League title with a commanding 5-0 victory against Inter Milan at Munich’s Allianz Arena. This decisive win marks the most significant margin in the history of the European Cup and Champions League finals, surpassing the previous record set in 1994.

Under the guidance of head coach Luis Enrique, PSG’s youthful squad delivered an exceptional performance. Nineteen-year-old Désiré Doué emerged as the standout player, netting two goals and providing an assist, becoming the youngest individual to achieve such a feat in a Champions League final. Additional goals from Achraf Hakimi, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and substitute Senny Mayulu solidified PSG’s dominance throughout the match.

This victory not only signifies PSG’s first European Cup triumph but also completes a continental treble for the club, having already secured the Ligue 1 and Coupe de France titles this season. Luis Enrique’s leadership has been pivotal, making him the second manager after Pep Guardiola to achieve a treble with two different clubs.

The match commenced with an early goal from Hakimi in the 12th minute, setting the tone for PSG’s offensive onslaught. Doué’s first goal came in the 20th minute, followed by his second just after the hour mark. Kvaratskhelia and Mayulu added to the tally, ensuring a comprehensive victory.

Inter Milan struggled to find their footing throughout the game, unable to counter PSG’s relentless attack. This defeat marks Inter’s second Champions League final loss in three years under coach Simone Inzaghi, leaving the team without a major trophy this season.

In the aftermath, celebrations erupted across Paris, though some areas experienced unrest, leading to arrests and injuries. Despite these incidents, the victory stands as a testament to PSG’s strategic rebuilding and commitment to nurturing young talent, signaling a new era of success for the club.