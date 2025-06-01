Ballon d’Or 2025: The Contenders Leading Football’s Most Coveted Race

A new chapter in world football’s most prestigious individual race appears to be unfolding, as Rodri’s 2024 Ballon d’Or win symbolically closes the era dominated by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Manchester City star’s crowning moment last year — after guiding both club and country to major triumphs — represented a seismic shift in the sport’s landscape. However, with an ACL injury derailing Rodri’s 2024/25 campaign, the field has opened up wide for fresh contenders.

Unlike previous editions, this year’s Ballon d’Or will be awarded based on seasonal, not calendar-year, performances — a system implemented for only the third time in the award’s history. As the October gala nears, standout performances, trophy hauls, and consistency across domestic and European stages have defined the top 20 frontrunners.

Ranking Methodology

Our ranking is grounded in several key metrics:

Goal involvements (goals + assists)

Defensive statistics and clean sheets (where applicable)

Silverware won or challenged for

Influence in major fixtures

Overall form across the 2024/25 campaign

2025 Ballon d’Or Power Rankings (Top 20)

Rank Player Club Country Position 1 Ousmane Dembele Paris Saint-Germain France Forward 2 Lamine Yamal Barcelona Spain Forward 3 Raphinha Barcelona Brazil Forward 4 Mohamed Salah Liverpool Egypt Forward 5 Desire Doue Paris Saint-Germain France Forward 6 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Paris Saint-Germain Georgia Forward 7 Vitinha Paris Saint-Germain Portugal Midfielder 8 Kylian Mbappe Real Madrid France Forward 9 Lautaro Martinez Inter Milan Argentina Forward 10 Pedri Barcelona Spain Midfielder 11 Achraf Hakimi Paris Saint-Germain Morocco Defender 12 Gianluigi Donnarumma Paris Saint-Germain Italy Goalkeeper 13 Harry Kane Bayern Munich England Forward 14 Robert Lewandowski Barcelona Poland Forward 15 Vinicius Jr Real Madrid Brazil Forward 16 Alessandro Bastoni Inter Milan Italy Defender 17 Virgil van Dijk Liverpool Netherlands Defender 18 Cole Palmer Chelsea England Forward 19 Bukayo Saka Arsenal England Forward 20 Declan Rice Arsenal England Midfielder

Pedri – The Metronome of Barcelona

Regarded as a modern fusion of Xavi and Iniesta, Pedri continues to orchestrate Barcelona’s midfield with quiet brilliance. Although not one to dominate headlines with stats, his engine-room role has powered Hansi Flick’s side to key victories, including a memorable Copa del Rey win over archrivals Real Madrid. In 59 appearances, Pedri has scored six times and assisted eight — a return underscoring his cerebral influence rather than direct output.

Lautaro Martinez – The Argentine Leader at Inter

Lautaro Martinez spearheaded Inter Milan’s return to Europe’s elite, contributing 22 goals and seven assists across 49 matches. After a slow start, the 27-year-old exploded into form, especially in the knockout rounds of the Champions League. Though Inter fell short of European glory, their run — and his pivotal role in it — has cemented his status as a Ballon d’Or contender once again.

Kylian Mbappe – Madrid’s Main Attraction

Kylian Mbappe’s transition to Real Madrid has only bolstered his long-standing status as a generational talent. With 42 goals and four assists in 55 games, the Frenchman captured the European Golden Shoe and played a central role in Madrid’s domestic campaign. A Clasico hat-trick and positional adaptability highlighted a season where he looked more complete than ever — even if continental silverware eluded him.

Vitinha – PSG’s Quiet Conductor

Vitinha may not receive the fanfare that accompanies PSG’s attacking stars, but his contributions in midfield have been indispensable. His intelligence in possession, vision under pressure, and tactical maturity provided balance during PSG’s Champions League-winning campaign. He registered seven goals and three assists in 52 matches — but his true impact lies beyond numbers.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia – Speed and Skill in Abundance

PSG’s January coup of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia was a clear statement of intent. The Georgian winger dazzled down the flank, scoring seven goals and providing six assists in just 25 appearances. Known for his electric pace and dual-footed ability, Kvaratskhelia transformed PSG’s attack and tormented defenders across Europe.

Desire Doue – PSG’s New French Star

Still only 19, Desire Doue stunned the football world with a show-stopping performance in the Champions League final, notching two goals and an assist. In total, the dynamic winger tallied 13 goals and 15 assists in 53 games, emerging as one of Europe’s brightest young stars. His creativity and flair were instrumental in PSG’s domestic and continental dominance.

Mohamed Salah – Timeless Excellence at Anfield

Despite managerial changes and advancing years, Mohamed Salah delivered yet another elite campaign. With 34 goals and 23 assists in 52 games, he became the first player since Messi (2014–15) to score and assist in 10 different league games across Europe’s top five leagues. His efforts helped Liverpool reclaim the Premier League title, though an early Champions League exit might hinder his Ballon d’Or bid.

Raphinha – Barcelona’s Brazilian Powerhouse

Once doubted after his high-profile move from Leeds, Raphinha has emphatically proven his worth under Flick. Scoring 34 goals and laying on 25 assists in 57 appearances, the Brazilian attacker was instrumental in Barca’s La Liga title-winning campaign. Although Champions League success evaded them, his decisive displays — including a brace against Real Madrid — kept his name firmly in the Ballon d’Or mix.

Lamine Yamal – The Teen Phenomenon

Already a European champion with Spain and a two-time La Liga winner with Barcelona by age 17, Lamine Yamal is rewriting the rulebook. He scored 18 goals and delivered 25 assists in 55 games, including crucial strikes in Clasico fixtures and European showdowns. If he wins, he would be the youngest Ballon d’Or recipient ever — and few would argue it’s undeserved.

Ousmane Dembele – PSG’s Resurgent Star

Ousmane Dembele has enjoyed a stunning renaissance in Paris. After struggling at Barcelona, his move to PSG unlocked the potential that once made him a generational prospect. In 49 matches, he struck 33 times and contributed 13 assists — including vital goals in the Champions League knockout stages. As PSG lifted the continental crown, Dembele was the standout, and for now, he leads the 2025 Ballon d’Or race.

