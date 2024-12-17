Tinubu Defends Tax Reform Bills, Advocates Executive-Legislative Collaboration

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has defended his administration’s four tax reform bills currently before the National Assembly, emphasising their importance in boosting Nigeria’s revenue and fostering economic growth.

Speaking through the Director General of the Nigeria Institute of Peace and Conflict Resolution, Dr. Joseph Ochoku, the President addressed the contentious reforms on Monday at the 7th annual Senator Abiola Ajimobi roundtable and the 75th posthumous birthday celebration of the late former governor of Oyo State. The event, held at the University of Ibadan, was organised by the Senator Abiola Ajimobi Foundation in collaboration with the Institute for Peace and Strategic Studies.

The President called for collaboration between the executive and legislative arms of government, highlighting the need to prioritise governance over conflicts. “Despite occasional tensions, we recognise that effective governance is a shared responsibility. Collaboration, not confrontation, must define our interactions as we work towards the collective goal of improving the lives of our people,” Tinubu stated.

Addressing the tax reform bills, Tinubu explained that the proposals aim to streamline tax administration, enhance revenue generation, and promote equitable resource allocation. He noted that these reforms are crucial to building a competitive economy capable of attracting foreign direct investment.

“My administration is determined to forge a harmonious relationship between the executive and legislative arms of government. These reforms, when enacted, promise to advance our mission of building an inclusive, prosperous, and sustainable Nigeria,” he added.

The President also reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to press freedom and democratic principles while condemning the spread of misinformation. “We believe in press freedom and in holding government accountable. Our efforts are focused on insulating the roles and functions of each arm of government from primordial sentiments and the dissemination of fake news and hate speech,” he remarked.

Tinubu lauded the late Senator Abiola Ajimobi for his impactful contributions as a two-term governor of Oyo State, praising his legacy in infrastructure development, education, healthcare, and security. He described Ajimobi as a dedicated party man instrumental in the formation of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2013.

In his remarks, Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau defended the decision to name the National Assembly Library after President Tinubu, citing his historical role as a former senator and the contributions of his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu. “This is the first time in history that a former senator was elected as President. Naming the library after him reflects our appreciation of his legacy,” Barau explained.

Barau further emphasised the importance of legislative oversight in ensuring accountability and transparency in governance, describing it as the “bedrock of democratic governance.”

The Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, also highlighted the significance of cooperation between the executive and legislative arms in effective oversight. He stressed the importance of respecting the principles of separation of powers and maintaining institutional integrity in intergovernmental relations.

The event drew a distinguished audience, including APC National Chairman Abdullahi Ganduje, Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma, Leader of the House of Representatives Julius Ihonvbere, former deputy governors of Oyo State, Rauf Olaniyan and Moses Adeyemo, and the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi.