World Bank Approves $500 Million Loan To Improve Rural Roads In Nigeria

The World Bank approves $500 million in concessional financing to enhance Nigeria’s rural road infrastructure under the Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project-Scale Up (RAAMP-SU). The Nigerian government contributes an additional $100 million to support the initiative.

The project, approved on December 13, 2024, focuses on rehabilitating, upgrading, and maintaining 6,500 kilometers of rural roads across the country. It aims to improve access to markets, healthcare, and employment opportunities, benefiting approximately 4 million rural residents, including farmers, traders, and transport operators.

A statement from the World Bank highlights that RAAMP-SU will support states in establishing State Road Funds (SRF) and State Rural Access Roads Agencies (RARA) to ensure sustainable road maintenance and long-term infrastructure planning.

Nigeria’s rural road network faces significant challenges, with about 80% of roads in rural areas currently in poor condition. Climate change, coupled with inadequate funding, further exacerbates the problem. The project prioritizes climate-resilient infrastructure to address these risks and ensure durability.

World Bank Country Director for Nigeria, Ndiamé Diop, emphasizes the program’s impact on economic growth and food security, stating:

“Rural roads are critical for connecting agricultural production to markets, improving food security, and fostering development in isolated areas. This project will enable increased agricultural productivity, create jobs, boost incomes, and reduce post-harvest losses for millions of Nigerians.”

The initiative also focuses on gender equality by enhancing women’s access to healthcare and economic opportunities, thereby fostering broader social and economic inclusion.

This project is part of the ongoing efforts to address Nigeria’s infrastructure challenges and drive sustainable development. Under President Bola Tinubu’s administration, the World Bank has approved multiple initiatives aimed at improving key sectors, with RAAMP-SU serving as a critical step toward transforming Nigeria’s rural road network.