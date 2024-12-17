Tinubu Approves Free Nationwide Train Rides For Two Weeks

President Bola Tinubu has authorized free train rides across Nigeria from December 20, 2024, to January 5, 2025.

This initiative aims to reduce transportation expenses during the festive Christmas and New Year season, according to the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris. The announcement was made during a briefing with State House correspondents in Abuja.

Idris stated, “As we did last year, there will be free train services for all Nigerians from December 20 to January 5. This initiative will cover the entire nation.”

He further emphasized that the decision reflects the President’s commitment to alleviating transportation costs, particularly for the most vulnerable citizens.

“This measure was implemented during the last Christmas and Sallah periods, and the President has approved it again this year,” Idris added.