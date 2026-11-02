Tinubu celebrates Sultan’s 20 years on throne

By Annette Ikponmwonba | November 2nd, 2026

Key Points

· President Bola Tinubu has paid tribute to the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, on the 20th anniversary of his ascension to the throne

· In a congratulatory letter personally signed on Monday, he called the Sultan a moral authority, a voice of moderation and a steady counsellor to leaders

· Tinubu praised his role as President-General of the NSCIA and Co-Chairman of the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council

· He highlighted the Sultan’s peace advocacy in the North and across the Sahel, his promotion of girl-child education and his support for farmers and the vulnerable

· Tinubu acknowledged the Sultan’s spiritual and political guidance to him personally

· The Sultan ascended the throne on November 2, 2006, as the 20th Sultan of Sokoto

Main Story

President Bola Tinubu has paid tribute to the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, on the 20th anniversary of his ascension to the throne. He described the monarch as a moral authority, a voice of moderation and a steady counsellor to Nigerian leaders across generations.

In a congratulatory letter personally signed on Monday, Tinubu said the Sultan’s two decades of leadership had not only preserved the ancient institution of the Sokoto Caliphate but enriched it and turned it into an instrument for peace, unity and national development. “You have been more than a traditional ruler. You have been a moral authority, a bridge between faiths, a voice of moderation and a steady counsellor to leaders across the country,” he wrote.

Tinubu commended the Sultan’s role as President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs and Co-Chairman of the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council. “Under your leadership as Co-Chairman of the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council, Christians and Muslims have found common ground, and our diversity has become a source of strength rather than division,” he said. He also highlighted the Sultan’s peace advocacy in the North and across the Sahel, his promotion of girl-child education, his support for farmers and his quiet interventions on behalf of the poor and vulnerable.

The Issues

The tribute underlines the continuing weight of traditional and religious institutions in Nigeria’s national life. The Sultan is the highest Islamic religious authority in the country and holds spiritual authority over millions of Muslims, which makes his voice influential on questions of peace, unity and interfaith relations.

His 20-year reign has coincided with some of the country’s most delicate conflicts, including intercommunal clashes between herders and farmers, the Boko Haram insurgency in the North-East and ethno-religious tensions across the Middle Belt. His role as a peace advocate in those crises is central to how his tenure is assessed.

His advocacy for girl-child education also stands out, since the issue has historically been contested in parts of the core North. The presidential tribute comes ahead of the 2027 elections, when the support and counsel of respected traditional leaders carry added political significance.

What’s Being Said

Tinubu spoke warmly of the Sultan both as a leader and as a friend. “You have consistently stood for religious harmony and tolerance,” he wrote, adding on a personal note that he valued their friendship and the guidance he had received. “Your counsel has been honest, patriotic and always in Nigeria’s best interest. Thank you for your support and your prayers for our nation,” he said, He closed with a prayer for the monarch’s good health, long life and renewed wisdom. “May your reign continue to bring peace to Sokoto, unity to Nigeria, and honour to the Ummah,” he wrote.

What’s Next

Other tributes from political leaders, traditional rulers and religious organisations are likely as the milestone is marked. Celebrations and events around the anniversary may also be organised in Sokoto, Attention will remain on the Sultan’s role in peacebuilding and interfaith dialogue as Nigeria heads toward the 2027 elections.

Bottom Line

Tinubu’s letter honours the Sultan as a moral authority and bridge between faiths, marking 20 years of a reign that began on November 2, 2006, and has been defined by peace advocacy, religious harmony and support for education.