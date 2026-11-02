Ebola contacts tracing ends Nov 13 – NCDC

By Annette Ikponmwonba | November 2nd, 2026

Key Points

· The NCDC says the 62 contacts identified after Nigeria’s imported Ebola case are expected to complete monitoring between October 31 and November 13, 2026

· Nigeria confirmed its first case of the current outbreak on October 20, 2026, after the Bundibugyo virus was detected in a woman who travelled from Uganda

· The index patient was evacuated to Switzerland on October 26, along with her husband, a close contact

· Of 18 samples tested, one was positive (the index case) and 17 were negative

· Two suspected cases in Yola, Adamawa State, were ruled out after two rounds of testing

· Kaduna and Kano states have stepped up isolation, border and motor park surveillance

Main Story

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention has said the 62 contacts identified after the confirmation of an imported Ebola case are expected to complete monitoring by November 13, 2026. The agency disclosed this in its latest Ebola Disease Situation Report, stating that contacts were scheduled to complete follow-up at different times between October 31 and November 13. It did not provide a breakdown by individual completion dates, and surveillance and contact tracing remain ongoing.

Nigeria confirmed its first case of Ebola disease in the current outbreak on October 20, 2026, after laboratory tests detected the Bundibugyo virus in a woman who had travelled to the country from Uganda. According to the World Health Organisation, she developed symptoms on October 7, four days after arriving in Nigeria, and sought care at a private facility in Abuja on October 11. The confirmation made Nigeria the fifth country to detect the virus since the outbreak was declared in the Democratic Republic of the Congo on May 15, 2026. The patient was evacuated to Switzerland on October 26 for further care, together with her husband, who was identified as a close contact.

Meanwhile, two suspected cases in Yola, Adamawa State, were ruled out after two rounds of laboratory testing. NCDC Director-General Dr Jide Idris said the state’s emergency operations centre received a report in the early hours of October 30, and the individuals were immediately isolated. “Fortunately, the samples turned out negative for EBV after two rounds of testing,” he said. He clarified that the earlier confirmed infection in the FCT remains the only confirmed case in Nigeria.

The Issues

The response is still being strengthened. The NCDC said it had reviewed and expanded the scope and strategy for identifying contacts, revised its case definitions to improve detection of suspected infections, and mapped and trained additional contact tracers. It also plans to assess more contacts for possible evacuation to a quarantine facility and to keep following up those already in quarantine.

Contacts are monitored for 21 days from their last possible exposure, covering healthcare workers, patients, caregivers, household members and others who may have had relevant contact. The number of contacts could still change as investigations progress, which is why Idris urged anyone contacted by public health officials to cooperate.

The Yola scare showed how quickly suspicion can arise far from the original case. Local reporting said the individuals were a pilot and his wife, a doctor, who had symptoms and whose travel included a trip to Kenya, though the NCDC did not disclose their identities. Their negative results eased fears of a spread to the North-East, but the episode underlines the pressure on surveillance systems and the need to avoid stigma.

What’s Being Said

The NCDC said the National Incident Management System has been activated under Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, the Incident Action Plan has been finalised, and a high-level stakeholder meeting has been held to strengthen coordination, resource mobilisation and accountability. On laboratory work, 15 of the negative samples came from contacts and two from suspected cases. Confirmation was reported on October 20, with phylogenetic sequencing concluded by the NCDC National Reference Laboratory and the African Centre of Excellence for Genomics of Infectious Diseases.

On case management, the agency said it has engaged the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital on its readiness as an isolation and treatment centre, completed a needs assessment, placed a dedicated ambulance on standby and supervised the medical evacuation of the index case with measures to protect healthcare workers. On infection prevention, it has engaged the facility that managed the index case on compliance, planned refresher training for environmental health officers and carried out terminal cleaning at the patient’s residence.

At state level, Kaduna’s Director of Public Health, Dr Sadique Abubakar, said the state completed a readiness assessment, activated its infectious disease hospital in Mando, supplied drugs and protective equipment to selected facilities and has no identified contacts. Kano’s Centre for Disease Control, in an advisory dated October 31 signed by Prof. Muhammad Abbas, directed screening at border points and motor parks for symptoms such as fever, fatigue, vomiting, diarrhoea and unexplained bleeding, and warned against stigmatising travellers from the North-East or elsewhere.

What’s Next

The NCDC plans to continue coordination across One Health sectors, implement the Incident Action Plan and strengthen preparedness in high-risk states. It will review guidelines on contact tracing, self-quarantine, self-care kits and the Ebola call protocol, and develop an Ebola dashboard on the SORMAS platform to improve contact management.

Testing will continue uninterrupted at the National Reference Laboratory, with plans to expand capacity to Lagos, share genomic sequencing results and pre-position reagents across laboratories. The agency also plans to disseminate procedures on triage, isolation, supportive care and discharge, set up referral mechanisms for suspected cases, and assess surge isolation capacity at Karu General Hospital in the FCT, The key date to watch is November 13, when monitoring of all currently identified contacts is due to be completed.

Bottom Line

With the index patient evacuated and the 62 contacts due to finish monitoring by November 13, Nigeria’s Ebola response is moving from containment to consolidation, though continued surveillance and public cooperation will decide whether the country stays at one confirmed case.