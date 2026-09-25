Navy pledges stronger security support for higher crude output

KEY POINTS

• Chief of Naval Staff Vice Adm. Idi Abbas pledges support for increased crude oil production.

• Navy to consider security requests from oil producers based on identified threats and formal submissions.

• Talks focus on crude oil theft, third party interference and threats to offshore and near shore assets.

• Navy highlights intelligence sharing and technology as key to maritime security.

MAIN STORY

The Nigerian Navy has pledged to strengthen security support for crude oil producers as part of efforts to increase Nigeria’s oil output and protect critical petroleum infrastructure.

The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Adm. Idi Abbas, made the commitment in Abuja while receiving a delegation from the Security Sub Committee of the Oil Producers Trade Section of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The delegation, led by its Chairman, Johnson Ogbum, sought increased naval patrols in vulnerable maritime areas and security support for the movement of petroleum products.

Abbas reaffirmed the Navy’s commitment to securing the maritime environment and protecting infrastructure considered critical to the national economy.

He said naval operations had contributed to reducing crude oil theft, while stronger intelligence sharing between the Navy and oil producing companies would help security agencies anticipate threats and improve their response.

The Chief of Naval Staff also pointed to technology as an important tool for improving maritime surveillance and patrol operations.

He assured the delegation that requests for additional security support would be considered according to identified security needs and formal requests submitted by affected organisations.

The engagement covered security around oil production facilities, remote assets and export terminals, with particular attention to crude oil theft, third party interference and threats to offshore and near shore infrastructure.

The discussions also focused on strengthening cooperation between the Navy and oil and gas operators to create a more secure operating environment for crude oil production and the protection of critical petroleum assets.

THE ISSUES

Security around oil production facilities remains directly linked to the ability of operators to maintain production and protect petroleum assets from theft and interference. Maritime surveillance is particularly important for offshore and near shore infrastructure, where the Navy is expected to respond to threats affecting petroleum operations and product movement. Intelligence sharing between security agencies and oil producers is being positioned as part of the effort to identify threats earlier and improve operational responses. The Navy is also looking to technology to strengthen its surveillance and patrol capabilities across vulnerable maritime areas.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Naval operations have helped reduce crude oil theft. Also, effective intelligence sharing between the navy and oil-producing companies remains essential to anticipating threats and improving operational response.” – Vice Adm. Idi Abbas, Chief of Naval Staff

WHAT’S NEXT

The Navy will consider security support requests from affected oil producing organisations based on identified requirements and formal requests.

Further cooperation is expected around patrols, intelligence sharing and protection of oil production facilities, remote assets and export terminals.

BOTTOM LINE

The Navy is linking stronger protection of petroleum assets with efforts to increase Nigeria’s crude oil output. Its proposed support will depend on identified security needs and formal requests from affected operators.