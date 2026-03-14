 NDPC warns content creators against violating citizens’ privacy

Key points:

NDPC cautions content creators against filming unsuspecting citizens and sharing footage online.

Commission says such actions may violate the Nigeria Data Protection Act and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999.

Social media platforms directed to strengthen enforcement of community guidelines to prevent abuse.

Main story:

The Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) has warned content creators to respect the privacy rights of citizens, cautioning that capturing and sharing images or videos of unsuspecting individuals on social media could amount to a breach of Nigeria’s data protection laws.

In a press statement issued on March 13, 2026, the Commission said its attention had been drawn to the growing trend of individuals filming members of the public without their consent and posting such footage online for entertainment purposes.

The Commission noted that these actions infringe on citizens’ right to informational self-determination, which is guaranteed under Section 37 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 and reinforced by the provisions of the Nigeria Data Protection Act.

According to the NDPC, the case of a content creator who reportedly films unsuspecting people along roadsides in Lagos State as part of a “reality show” highlights a disturbing pattern of privacy violations carried out in the name of online entertainment.

The Commission explained that processing images or personal data of individuals in such circumstances requires their consent, except where the data processor can demonstrate a lawful basis under existing data protection regulations.

The Issues

The NDPC said preliminary findings indicate that filming and distributing images of unsuspecting members of the public does not serve any legitimate public interest. It further noted that the individuals involved in such recordings typically have no reasonable expectation that their images would be captured and shared with a global online audience by unknown persons.

The development underscores growing concerns about digital rights protection as social media content creation expands across Nigeria.

What’s next

The Commission said it will closely monitor the activities of digital platforms and content creators, adding that it would not hesitate to impose sanctions where platform owners fail to respond promptly to complaints involving unlawful data processing.

Bottom line:

The NDPC’s warning signals a stricter regulatory stance on digital privacy in Nigeria, placing greater responsibility on both content creators and social media platforms to ensure that online entertainment does not come at the expense of citizens’ fundamental privacy rights.