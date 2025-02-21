Tinubu Approves Establishment Of New Federal Universities In Osun And Ekiti States

President Bola Tinubu approves the establishment of two new federal universities in Osun and Ekiti States after signing bills passed by the National Assembly. This development strengthens access to higher education in specialized fields across Nigeria.

The newly established institutions are the Federal University of Technology and Environmental Sciences in Iyin Ekiti and the Federal University of Agriculture and Development Studies in Iragbiji, Osun State. Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele announces the presidential endorsement following the bill signing at the State House in Abuja.

Bamidele states that these universities aim to address critical gaps in science, technology, agriculture, and environmental sustainability. He adds that the institutions will promote national food security while equipping youth with specialized skills to drive development.

According to the National Universities Commission (NUC), Nigeria now has 63 federal universities, alongside 63 state universities and 149 private institutions.

This decision aligns with President Tinubu’s strategy to broaden access to specialized education and encourage innovation. In February, he signs a bill establishing the Federal University of Environment and Technology in Ogoni, Rivers State, to address environmental issues caused by oil exploration in the Niger Delta.

In a related development, Tinubu directs the Federal Government to take over Nok University in Kachia, Kaduna State, following a Federal High Court ruling. The institution is renamed the Federal University of Applied Sciences, Kachia, and preparations are underway for its first intake of students by September 2025, with funding secured in the 2025 federal budget.

The Federal Ministry of Education, led by Dr. Tunji Alausa, confirms that the newly established universities meet all national standards and are ready to offer quality education across their specialized disciplines.