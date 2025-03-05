Tinubu Appoints Adekunle-Johnson And Anwuka To Strengthen Job Creation And Public Health

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu approves the appointment of Temitola Adekunle-Johnson as Special Adviser on Job Creation & MSMEs and Uju Anwuka as Senior Special Assistant on Public Health. Both officials will serve under the Office of the Vice President to advance key government initiatives.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Communications (Office of the Vice President), Stanley Nkwocha, announces the appointments in an official statement, emphasizing that they align with the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda, particularly in economic empowerment and healthcare improvement.

Before this appointment, Adekunle-Johnson serves as Senior Special Assistant on Job Creation & MSMEs, leading initiatives like the Expanded National MSME Clinics and the Shared Facility Initiative. These programs provide crucial support to small businesses and entrepreneurs, fostering economic growth nationwide.

Similarly, Anwuka plays a key role in public health interventions, particularly in tackling malnutrition and hunger in vulnerable communities. Under her leadership, the government launches the Nutrition 774 Initiative, designed to combat malnutrition across Nigeria’s 774 local government areas.

The appointments take effect immediately, reflecting the administration’s commitment to job creation and healthcare reforms. Both officials are expected to enhance policy implementation in their respective sectors, ensuring continuity and measurable impact.

President Tinubu’s decision underscores a strategic move to strengthen governance, improve service delivery, and drive sustainable economic and social development within the Office of the Vice President.