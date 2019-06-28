Timi Dakolo’s Wife Busola Accuses COZA Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of Rape

Twitter has been lit up by a video interview granted by Busola, wife of singer Timi Dakolo . She reveals how a popular Lagos Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, allegedly raped her. The accused is the Head Pastor of The Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA).

In the 25:13 minutes long video, Busola narrates how the Pastor came to her apartment at about 6:30am a certain day, while she was still dressed in her night gown. According to her, she heard a knock on the door, when she went to find out who it was , at that early hour, she discovered it was Pastor Fatoyinbo. Although she felt a certain way, trustingly she let him into her apartment.

The decision proved to be a misjudgment, as she claims the moment the Pastor entered her apartment, without uttering a word to her, he pushed her to a chair in the living room and immediately started to undress himself. Understandably frightened Busola could only muster the courage to ask ‘what?’. But the pastor’s response was, “do what I want, and you will be fine’. Pastor Fatoyinbo giving her the command to listen to him eventually went into Busola without a struggle.

The news has polarized twitter users, with so many people condemning the action of the clergy man. Cross dressing, social media figure Bobrisky has been drawn into the conversation as he favourable spoke about Biodun Fatoyinbo, which drew the ire of observers.

Pastor Fatoyinbo is yet to respond to the allegation. A notable figure Akah Nnani, a worshiper with COZA posted a statement asking Pastor Fatoyinbo to clear the air on the allegation.

Actor and vlogger Akah Nnani, who is a member of COZA, Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo’s church, has this to say about Busola Dakolo’s allegations. pic.twitter.com/HOP2GBxdaN — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 28, 2019

The interview was hosted by Chude Jideonwo of YNaija.