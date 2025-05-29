Thursday Chronicles: The “I’m Just Checking On You” Text — Genuine Or Guilty Conscience?

Hey fam, welcome back to your favorite Thursday gist session where we dissect real-life dramas like seasoned surgeons, no anesthesia, just vibes. Today, we’re opening the emergency file on those unexpected texts that slide into your phone at 11:43 p.m. or on a random Tuesday morning:

“Hey… I’ve been thinking about you. Just checking in.”

Oh really?

Because, where have you been since January?!

Let’s talk about it.

Let’s be honest:

That “just checking on you” message usually comes with invisible baggage. Half the time, it’s not really about you. It’s either:

A guilty conscience knocking.

Boredom disguised as concern.

Curiosity in fine clothing.

Or your ex trying to see if your emotional door is still unlocked.

And the worst part? Sometimes we reply because… well, we’re also lowkey lonely or highkey nosy. Don’t lie. God is watching you.

When people “check in,” what are they really doing?

They’re easing their guilt.

You’ve been off their radar for 8 months. No birthday text, no response to your calls, but boom — “Just checking in.” Translation: I feel bad for ghosting, and I hope one text will erase all the nonsense I did.

They’re testing the waters.

Especially the exes. They want to see if you’ve healed, if you’ve upgraded, if someone else now calls you “baby,” or if you’re still emotionally available like Jumia on Black Friday.

They want something.

“Hey babe, just checking on you” can quickly turn into “Can you send me small airtime?” or “Are you home this weekend?” Bros, be direct abeg.

They’re just confused.

Some people genuinely don’t know what they want. So they appear and disappear like network service in the village.

But wait, sometimes it’s real.

Yes o. Not all “checking on you” messages are toxic.

Some people genuinely thought of you and wanted to know if you’re breathing, eating, and not crying into your pillow at night. The trick is learning to discern.

How?

Check patterns. Is it consistent care or random pop-ups?

Do they listen when you respond or ghost after “I’m fine”?

Is this the only time they remember you, when they need closure?

What to do when the text lands in your phone:

If your peace has been premium lately, don’t invite chaos by responding.

If it’s someone you still value, respond with boundaries.

If you’re unsure, pray before you reply. Because Satan too dey use “just checking on you.”

Be careful with recycled access. Every message doesn’t deserve a reply, and every “I’ve missed you” isn’t rooted in love. Sometimes people miss the version of you that tolerated their foolishness — not the real you.

And that’s a wrap on this week’s Thursday Chronicles!

Whether you reply or archive that text, remember: you are not a rehab center for confused people. Protect your peace, your energy, and your growth. And next time someone texts you “just checking on you,” check your blood pressure first, it might save your sanity.

Catch you next Thursday, legends. Until then, stay sharp, stay sane, and drink water , the real one, not emotional mineral.