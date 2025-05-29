Grenadines Homes Launches Luxury Twin Towers To Redefine Urban Living In Lagos

In a bold move to reshape the city’s skyline and redefine luxury residential living, Grenadines Homes, a subsidiary of Palton Morgan Holdings, has unveiled its latest development – Paramount Twin Towers – a five-star residential complex located in the heart of Oniru, Victoria Island.

Rising 13 floors and offering panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean, Paramount Twin Towers promises a unique blend of opulence, security, and community living. The project, designed in collaboration with acclaimed ECAD Architects – the firm behind Kingsway Tower and Heritage Place – features an array of exquisite homes including studio apartments, maisonettes, and penthouses.

At the launch ceremony, Deputy Commercial Director of Grenadines Homes, Adeola Idris Salami, described the development as more than just a residence. “The concept behind Paramount Twin Towers is simple yet powerful: provide five-star living in the home you deserve,” she said. “It is a sanctuary and a lifestyle statement.”

The homes are fitted with modern kitchens, open-plan lounges, and floor-to-ceiling windows, allowing residents to enjoy sweeping ocean views just 200 metres from their doorstep. Complementing the residences are high-end amenities such as landscaped gardens, walking tracks, wellness centres, children’s play areas, prayer spaces, a banquet hall, cinema lounge, and a fully equipped gym – all crafted to promote a vibrant and inclusive residential community.

“This is what we mean by convenient luxury, most buyers are looking at this as a high-yield investment, especially for short-term rentals.” Salami noted.

The project is expected to be delivered between December 2025 and March 2026, with construction already nearing the final stages. As housing inventory in premium locations like Oniru continues to diminish, the development has attracted strong interest from both homebuyers and investors. A flexible payment structure – including an initial 40 percent deposit – has further boosted its appeal.

Describing the vision behind the project, Peter Reven, Director of Project and Construction Management at Palton Morgan Holdings, said, “Paramount Twin Towers is not just a residence; it is a statement of success and refined living. It is tailored for high-achieving individuals who desire both serenity and connectivity in Lagos’ vibrant urban setting.”

Also speaking at the event, Head of Brand and Marketing, Folake Johnson, underscored the development’s focus on experience and exclusivity. “Luxury today is not just about architecture – it’s about the lifestyle it affords. Paramount Twin Towers will set a new benchmark for five-star living in Lagos,” she said.

The fully gated complex will offer 24/7 concierge services, advanced CCTV surveillance, robust fire safety systems, and dedicated accessibility features – including ramps and specially designated parking – ensuring top-tier security and inclusivity.