Canada Revamps Post-Graduation Work Permit Eligibility, Adds 119 New Study Fields

In a significant development that could reshape the academic and immigration choices of thousands of international students, the Government of Canada has revised the list of educational programs eligible for the Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP). The newly implemented changes are aimed at aligning international education pathways with Canada’s current labour market demands.

The update, issued by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), reveals a thorough overhaul of the PGWP eligibility criteria for non-degree academic programs. As part of the reform, 119 new study programs have been granted eligibility, while 178 existing ones have been delisted, effective June 25, 2025.

Who Do the New PGWP Rules Affect?

The policy applies to international students enrolled in non-degree granting programs—programs that do not culminate in bachelor’s, master’s, or doctoral degrees—and who applied for their Canadian study permits on or after November 1, 2024.

Students who applied before June 25, 2025 are protected under a grandfather clause, ensuring they remain eligible for PGWPs as long as their program was on the approved list at the time of their application.

What Are the Key Changes to PGWP-Eligible Programs?

The number of PGWP-eligible programs now stands at 920. The revisions are designed to prioritize disciplines that support sectors facing labour shortages. These sectors include healthcare, education, social services, and skilled trades.

Among the most notable exclusions are programs in Transport, which have been entirely removed from the eligibility list, and most Agriculture and Agri-Food programs, with only one program remaining eligible.

Newly Included Study Fields

Education Programs

In a new shift, education-related courses have been added for the first time to the list of PGWP-eligible programs. These include:

French Language Teacher Education – CIP Code 13.1325

Biology Teacher Education – 13.1322

Computer Teacher Education – 13.1321

Chemistry Teacher Education – 13.1323

Drama and Dance Teacher Education – 13.1324

Healthcare and Social Services

Several new programs in the medical and social care space are now eligible, including:

Veterinary Medicine (DVM) – 01.8001

Dental Clinical Sciences – 51.0501

Dentistry (DDS, DMD) – 51.0401

Veterinary Assistant Technology – 01.8301

Oral Biology & Pathology – 51.0503

Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM)

In the STEM field, the following academic tracks have been granted eligibility:

Architecture (All degree levels) – 04.0201

Advanced Architectural Design – 04.0202

Landscape Architecture – 04.0601

Trades and Technical Programs

New trade-related programs have been recognized, including:

Construction Management – 52.2001

CNC Machinist Technology – 48.0510

Cabinetmaking and Millwork – 48.0703

Professional Diving Instruction – 49.0304

Fields Removed from Eligibility

Despite the new additions, several programs have been removed, such as:

Agriculture and Agri-Food (Removed Examples)

General Agriculture – 01.0000

Crop Production – 01.0304

Farm and Ranch Management – 01.0104

STEM (Removed Examples)

Environmental Studies – 03.0103

Agricultural Education Services – 01.0801

Marine Resources Management – 03.0205

Trades and Transport (Removed Examples)

Solar Energy Technician – 15.1703

Aircraft Maintenance Technician – 47.0607

Engine Machinist – 47.0615

PGWP Eligibility Tied to Labour Market Trends

IRCC emphasized that the updated PGWP list reflects the country’s employment trends and mirrors recent changes in Express Entry immigration categories. Both frameworks are being synchronized to better target individuals who can immediately contribute to critical areas of the Canadian economy.

This alignment ensures that students from newly added programs are not only eligible for a work permit post-graduation but may also find easier access to permanent residence pathways through Express Entry streams.

Language Proficiency Remains a Core Requirement

Apart from field-specific criteria, students must also satisfy language requirements based on their level of study:

Program LevelLanguage ProficiencyEligible Field Requirement

Bachelor’s degree (college/university) CLB/NCLC Level 7 (English/French) No

Master’s/Doctoral programs CLB/NCLC Level 7 No

Other university programs CLB/NCLC Level 7 Yes

College or other non-university CLB/NCLC Level 5 Yes

Note: Graduates from flight training schools eligible for PGWPs are exempt from the field of study requirement.

Full List of Changes Available

A comprehensive list detailing all PGWP-eligible and ineligible programs has been published by IRCC and can be accessed through their official platform.

What This Means for International Students

This sweeping policy shift is expected to influence the decision-making of prospective international students, academic institutions, and Canadian employers. As Canada sharpens its focus on filling workforce gaps with targeted educational streams, the PGWP reforms serve as a strategic bridge connecting global talent to high-demand careers within the country.