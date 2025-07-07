This Is Not Over’: Tesla Protesters Maintain Pressure DOGE Exit

Elon Musk, who donated $288 million to Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign, ignited controversy last week by calling a new federal bill a “disgusting abomination”—just days after stepping down from DOGE, his high-profile government cost-cutting initiative.

The fallout triggered a public spat between the two billionaires, with Trump threatening to sever government contracts with Musk’s companies, and Musk asserting that Trump “would have lost the election” without his support. The tension has further energized the Tesla Takedown movement, a grassroots protest campaign launched in mid-February in response to Musk’s federal influence. On Saturday, over 60 demonstrations were held in cities across the U.S., including Delray Beach (FL), Louisville (KY), and Decatur (GA).

In Washington, D.C., about 30 protesters braved rain outside a Tesla showroom in Georgetown, a smaller turnout than the 200 who gathered in Rockville, Maryland the previous week. Organizers Melissa Knutson and Sara Steffens attributed the dip to inclement weather and overlapping Pride events.

According to the movement’s website, Tesla Takedown urges participants to “sell your Teslas, dump your stock, and join the picket lines,” arguing that “stopping Musk will help save lives and protect our democracy.”

Despite Musk’s exit from DOGE and growing friction with Trump, organizers say the movement is far from over. The group’s Bluesky account reaffirmed its commitment to protest on June 28, Musk’s birthday, calling it a moment to “recommit to the fight.”

Steffens noted that some activists are now pressuring pension funds to divest from Tesla, while Knutson emphasized, “We are tired of the billionaire takeover, and we are not letting up.”

Tesla has seen a 13% drop in deliveries—its worst quarterly performance ever—while its stock has plunged nearly 47% from its December peak of $488.54. The company’s shares fell another 14% this week alone, a development Steffens described as “encouraging” evidence of rising public scrutiny. Musk blamed the slump on macroeconomic conditions, although rival EV makers saw growth during the same period.

Neither Tesla nor early Tesla Takedown organizer Alex Winter responded to CNN’s request for comment. At Saturday’s D.C. protest, many attendees were seasoned demonstrators. Jeanne Ferris, attending her fifth rally, said she believes “Musk’s tendrils” still run deep in government. James Decherd, a regular at weekly protests, said he participates to “motivate and mobilize” others. Donna Powell, who has rallied at 50–60 anti-Trump events, labeled Musk and Trump “billionaire brats having a tiff.”

Her husband, Don Powell, added that any apparent fallout between the two may be short-lived: “In the long run, they rely on each other, so they’ll work something out.”