TETFund Spends N3.4 Billion on Infrastructure at Bida Polytechnic – Rector

Dr. Abubakar Dzukogi, the Rector of Federal Polytechnic Bida, on Wednesday said that the Tertiary Education Trust Fund had spent about N3.4 billion on various capital projects in the institution.

Dzukogi told the News Agency of Nigeria in Bida, that the projects were executed in the last three years.

The rector said that about N2.2 billion was expended on various capital projects in 2015, N755 million in 2016 and N436 million in 2017.

He explained that the establishment of TETFund had greatly assisted the institution in providing a conducive learning environment for staff and students.

“Tertiary Education Trust Fund had spent N181 million on the construction of a 1,000 capacity twin lecture theatre in the institution, ” the rector said.

Dzukogi said that the theatre, which had already been inaugurated, had all the required facilities, including 36 offices for lecturers.

The rector said that the project had greatly complemented the efforts of the authorities of the institution in providing a conducive learning environment for students.

He said that the authorities of the institution had also taken measures to ensure that all projects executed by TETFund were in line with contract specifications.

Dzukogi said that the TETFund “is presently spending about N365 million on the construction of additional structures in the institution’’.

He noted that the projects, when completed, would address the problem of office accommodation being experienced in the institution.

The rector said that projects were additional staff offices, lecture hall as well as an office complex for Director, Academic Planning and that of Continuing Education and Students’ Matters.