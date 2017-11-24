TETFUND Presents Monthly Digest To Nigerians

As part of efforts to ensure transparency in its activities, the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has launched an in-house publication called “TETFund Monthly Digest’’.

At the presentation of the digest on Thursday, November,23, in Abuja, Dr Abdullahi Baffa, the Executive Secretary of the Fund, said it would project the activities of the agency monthly.

Baffa said the publication was aimed at promoting and ensuring transparency by informing the public on its operations.

“We thought it appropriate to raise transparency to a higher level on every fund we have disbursed to our beneficiary institutions and every scholarship we have given out.

“Every sponsorship we have approved for scholars to attend conferences; we will compile them and make them available to the community of stakeholders and the general public through the publication.

“It will make our work simpler, more efficient and let taxpayers know what their money is being used for,’’ he said.

The executive secretary added that the digest would help both the fund, beneficiary institutions and the whole country.

In a goodwill message, the Committee of the Heads of Rectors (COHEADS), Mr Mas’ud Elelu said the bulletin would be of great value to beneficiary institutions.

According to him, the digest will make the work of rectors easier so that everyone knows what all the monies received from the fund is used for.

Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) remarked that the issue of transparency was of paramount importance to the union.

Ogunyemi said that tertiary institutions should be run under democratic arrangements and through ‎transparency in its dealings.

“This digest is a report card and it is an instrument for monitoring, reporting and critiquing the Fund.

“It will give us room to better engage university administrators,’’ he said.

He urged all stakeholders to support the TETFund in ensuring it does not derail from its mandate.