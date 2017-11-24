Ghana Partners COL In Developing Farming Skills

Mr Joseph Otoo, Ghanaian High Commissioner to Canada, has said that Ghana will partner with the Commonwealth of Learning (COL) in developing farming skills of Ghanaian farmers.

A publication in COL’s website said that Otoo recently led a delegation to COL headquarters in British Columbia, Canada.

COL’s President and CEO Prof. Asha Kanwar welcomed Otoo and his delegation to COL headquarters and briefed them on COL’s work in member states, particularly Ghana.

COL officials highlighted key activities taking place in some of the institutions in Ghana including universities, technical institutions and civil society organisations.

The high commissioner commended COL’s efforts, adding that COL’s work was important in helping member countries to improve their education capacity.

“Otoo expressed his country’s desire to partner with COL in developing the skills of farmers in Ghana and arming its graduates with modern entrepreneurial skills,’’ the publication said.

The COL said it valued its partnership with Ghana and would continue to provide technical support and expertise to assist the country with meeting its educational priorities.