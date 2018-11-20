Tecno Set to Release Additional Models to Camon Series

TECNO Mobile is set to launch an additional product to its camera-centric Camon smartphone series.

According to statement made available to THISDAY by the Strategic Partnership Manager, Tecno Mobile, Mr. Jesse Oguntimehin, the phone giant would be dabbling into the Artificial Intelligence (AI) space as it is set to unveil its first ever AI camera smartphone.

“If you are a selfie lover, photography enthusiast or tech-savvy individual, then this is information you will find insightful.”

The statement also noted that like its predecessors, the new CAMON was set to be launched with higher pixels, powerful sensors and advanced auto focus.

The statement further explained that these features would make it perform well as far as taking selfie-shots in bright and low-light scenarios was concerned.

Oguntimehin, in the statement added that although the features are amazing, the manufacturer was specifically looking forward to the AI feature “and we can tell it means more juice is offered to the photographic ability of the Camon series.”