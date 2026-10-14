Oyedele urges investors to fund Nigeria’s agriculture, infrastructure

By Emmanuella Opara | October 13th 2026

KEY POINTS

-Finance Minister Taiwo Oyedele has called on investors to commit long-term capital to Nigeria’s food security and infrastructure sectors.

-He identified inadequate storage, processing, transportation and logistics facilities as challenges affecting agricultural production.

-The Federal Government says it will pursue predictable policies and work with development partners to share investment risks.

-World Bank Board Executive Director Zainab Ahmed called for practical steps to turn investment interest into bankable projects.

MAIN STORY

Nigeria’s Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, has urged investors to commit long-term capital to agriculture and infrastructure, identifying both sectors as opportunities for investment and job creation.

Oyedele made the call on Tuesday at an investors’ forum in Bangkok, Thailand, focused on mobilising private capital for food security and infrastructure development.

He said attracting private investment would depend on the availability of viable projects, consistent government policies and effective mechanisms for sharing investment risks.

According to the minister, agricultural development cannot be separated from infrastructure provision, as farmers and agribusinesses require reliable electricity, transportation, storage, processing facilities and logistics networks to operate efficiently.

He noted that Africa holds about 60 per cent of the world’s remaining uncultivated arable land but continues to rely significantly on food imports.

Nigeria, he added, loses substantial quantities of agricultural produce because of inadequate storage, processing and transportation facilities.

Oyedele urged investors to consider opportunities across agricultural value chains and infrastructure projects, describing the challenges as areas where private capital could support economic development.

He said the Federal Government’s economic reforms were intended to improve market efficiency, strengthen investor confidence and promote sustainable growth.

“The Federal Government is committed to predictable policies, legal certainty and deeper domestic capital markets.

“The government will work with development partners, including the World Bank Group and its risk-mitigation institutions, to share investment risks.

“The government will not return to subsidies or deficit monetisation, our reforms are designed to support economic stability,” he said.

The minister also called for investment performance to be assessed through measurable outcomes, including completed transactions, commercialised farms, jobs created and food delivered.

Earlier, Zainab Ahmed, Executive Director representing Angola, Nigeria and South Africa on the World Bank Board, urged stakeholders to move beyond expressions of interest and develop projects capable of attracting financing.

Ahmed said the forum would provide an opportunity for governments, project sponsors and investors to establish priorities, clarify financing requirements and agree on actions with defined timelines.

She said the World Bank Group was prepared to support investments through policy engagement, project preparation, advisory services, guarantees and other financing instruments.

Ahmed also stressed the need to ensure that local businesses, farmers, women and young people benefited from the opportunities created by the investments.

“Local businesses, farmers, women and young people must participate meaningfully in opportunities created by the investments,” she said.

THE ISSUES

Nigeria’s agricultural potential is constrained by infrastructure gaps that affect the movement, preservation and processing of produce. Limited storage and transportation facilities contribute to losses, while unreliable energy and logistics can increase operating costs for agricultural businesses.

Oyedele’s appeal centres on attracting private capital to address these constraints. However, investment decisions will depend on the availability of viable projects, policy consistency and arrangements that help investors manage risks.

The emphasis on measurable results also points to the need to assess investment initiatives by their practical outcomes, including job creation, farm commercialisation and food supply.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“The Federal Government is committed to predictable policies, legal certainty and deeper domestic capital markets,” Oyedele said.

“The government will work with development partners, including the World Bank Group and its risk-mitigation institutions, to share investment risks,” he added.

“The government will not return to subsidies or deficit monetisation, our reforms are designed to support economic stability,” he said.

“Local businesses, farmers, women and young people must participate meaningfully in opportunities created by the investments,” Ahmed said.

WHAT’S NEXT

The forum is expected to help governments, project sponsors and investors identify priority projects, clarify financing needs and agree on time-bound actions. The World Bank Group has indicated its readiness to provide project preparation, advisory support, guarantees and other financing instruments.

BOTTOM LINE

Oyedele is seeking long-term private investment to strengthen Nigeria’s agriculture and infrastructure sectors, with the government pledging policy consistency and cooperation with development partners to manage investment risks. The focus is on converting investment interest into viable projects that improve food security, create jobs and reduce agricultural losses.