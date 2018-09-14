Taraba State Government Deploys Technology for Tax Payment

Taraba State government has launched core electronic Internally Generated Revenue solution with a view to improving revenue generation.

The state government noted that the move would help in improving the living standard of the citizenry.

Flagging off the exercise at the gymnasium hall of the Jolly Nyame stadium Jalingo, Governor Darius Ishaku said his administration would continue to judiciously use tax payers’ money to develop the state.

Taraba state Governor, Darius Ishaku said the priority of his government is to bequeath a legacy of prudent management of state resources.

He charged people of the state to see tax payment as a responsibility so as to improve state revenue..

Ishaku maintained that the use of technology in payment is not alien to his government, noting that the system is already being used in the payment of salaries.

He added that it also helped in flushing out ghost workers and ghost pensioners.

In his welcome address, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of finance, Saleh Kaka said the state has been experiencing steady increase in her Internally Generated Revenue over the years.

He opined that in 2013 , the state realised more than N3 billion while in 2017 it increased to more than N5 billion.

Commenting, representative of Buzz desk group limited revealed that the company established new electronic IGR solutions customised for Taraba State to capture more eligible tax payers.

The Ishaku administration has been adjudged as leaving no stone unturned to revamp the state economy since the Buzz desk group ICT an electronic IGR consultants has been engaged to improve the state IGR.