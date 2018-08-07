Tantalizers Rewards Customers with Raining Season Promo

One of Nigeria’s leading Quick Service Restaurant chains, Tantalizers Plc, has commenced a raining season promotion to reward valuable customers and appreciate their patronage to the brand.

A statement issued by the firm disclosed that to participate in this promotion, interested customers must make product purchases worth minimum N2,500 from any Tantalizers outlet in Nigeria.

According to the statement, this promotion will run in all Tantalizers outlets across the nation.

Deputy Managing Director of Tantalizers Plc, Mr Gbolahan Labinjo, explained in the statement that the ‘Raining Season’ promotion is a national sales promotion which rewards customers with gift items that will be useful to them during the long period of rains thereby making it easy for them to move around.

According to him, some of the gifts to be given away during the period include umbrellas and Poncho style raincoats, etc.

Tantalizers currently has 58 outlets across the country and would be opening more outlets before the end of the year to satisfy the yearnings of consumers for Tantalizers outlets in their locality.