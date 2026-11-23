Key Points

Eight-year-old Vincent Dim died after a dilapidated school building collapsed on him in Aba, Abia State.

APC deputy governorship candidate, Dr Godswill Egbe, blamed government authorities for failing to secure the building.

Egbe questioned why the reportedly unsafe structure remained accessible despite claims of significant school renovation spending.

Vincent was the youngest of six siblings and had lost both parents.

The Abia State Government had yet to issue an official statement on the tragedy.

Main Story

The All Progressives Congress (APC) deputy governorship candidate in Abia State, Dr Godswill Egbe, has blamed government authorities for the death of an eight-year-old pupil, Vincent Dim, following the collapse of a dilapidated school building in Aba.

Egbe described the incident as an avoidable tragedy, accusing the relevant authorities of failing to protect children from unsafe school infrastructure.

He made the remarks on Sunday during a condolence visit to the bereaved family of Vincent, a Basic 2 pupil of Comprehensive School, Aba, who died on Friday after a school building collapsed on him.

The incident reportedly occurred when the young pupil went outside to urinate, amid concerns that the school lacked adequate toilet facilities.

According to Egbe, the circumstances surrounding the child’s death raised serious questions about the condition of public schools and the responsibility of government agencies to ensure pupils’ safety.

“From what I heard, the boy, in his innocence, went to a corner of the school, perhaps because there was no convenience in the school. He didn’t know that there were also issues there,” he said.

The APC chieftain alleged that the building had previously been declared structurally unsafe but remained accessible to pupils.

He argued that the tragedy could have been prevented if the authorities had demolished the structure or taken effective measures to keep children away from it.

Egbe also questioned why a reportedly dangerous building remained standing despite claims that more than N133 billion had been spent on school renovations.

“People who are responsible for governance have failed in their responsibility also. The Ministries, Departments and Agencies that are supposed to be responsible to keep that property out of the reach of children left it,” he said.

The Issues

Vincent’s death has drawn attention to concerns about deteriorating school infrastructure, inadequate sanitation facilities and the safety of pupils in public schools.

Schools are expected to provide children with secure learning environments, but neglected buildings and insufficient sanitary conveniences can expose pupils to serious risks.

The incident also raises questions about the effectiveness of school inspection, maintenance and renovation programmes, particularly where buildings previously identified as unsafe remain accessible.

Beyond the immediate tragedy, the circumstances surrounding Vincent’s death highlight the vulnerability of children who depend on public institutions for their education and protection.

What’s Being Said

During the condolence visit, Egbe pledged to support Vincent’s siblings and assured their eldest sister, Angela Dim, of his continued solidarity.

However, he clarified that the APC had not authorised him to announce any scholarship or formal assistance for the family, adding that any official support would be communicated through the appropriate party channels.

Earlier, Angela, 23, recounted how she learnt about her younger brother’s death.

She said she received a telephone call from the school on Friday informing her that Vincent had been rushed to the hospital.

However, upon arriving at Abia State University Teaching Hospital, Aba, she discovered that her brother had died. His body had already been transferred to the mortuary before she arrived.

Angela disclosed that Vincent was the youngest of six children. Their father died about seven years ago, while their mother passed away last year.

She said she had been working for someone to provide for her younger siblings, despite the family’s difficult financial circumstances.

What’s Next

The Abia State Government had yet to release an official statement addressing the incident as of the time of this report.

However, the Commissioner for Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Mrs Blessing Felix, was reportedly among government officials who visited the bereaved family to offer condolences.

Attention will now turn to whether the state government will investigate the circumstances surrounding the collapse, establish responsibility and address concerns about the condition of public school buildings.

Bottom Line

Vincent Dim’s death is more than an isolated school accident. It raises troubling questions about public infrastructure, government accountability and the protection of children in learning environments.

An eight-year-old pupil should not have to lose his life because of a dangerous building or the absence of basic sanitation facilities.

Beyond condolences and promises of support, the tragedy demands answers, accountability and urgent action to ensure that no other family experiences a similar loss.