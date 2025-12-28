Super Eagles Edge Tunisia To Seal AFCON Knockout Spot

Nigeria’s Super Eagles booked an early place in the knockout phase of the Africa Cup of Nations after edging Tunisia in a tense Group C encounter played at the Complexe Sportif de Fes in Morocco.

The encounter produced high drama, with Nigeria asserting early dominance before withstanding a late surge from the Carthage Eagles. Ademola Lookman delivered a standout performance, earning Man of the Match honours for his influence in attack and set-piece delivery.

Nigeria took the lead just before the interval when Victor Osimhen rose highest to convert a well-weighted cross, rewarding sustained pressure after several missed opportunities. The advantage was extended shortly after the restart as Wilfred Ndidi powered home a header from a corner, marking a memorable moment in his international career.

Lookman later crowned his performance with a composed finish following a selfless assist from Osimhen, giving Nigeria a commanding cushion and appearing to settle the contest.

Tunisia, however, responded with renewed urgency, pulling a goal back through a header before converting a late penalty to inject tension into the closing moments. Despite the pressure, the Super Eagles remained organised and resolute to secure victory.

The result confirmed Nigeria’s progression from the group and reinforced their strong start to the tournament. Osimhen’s strike further enhanced his growing legacy in national colours, while Ndidi’s authoritative presence in midfield highlighted the team’s balance and experience.

Nigeria now sit at the top of Group C, while Tunisia remain in contention alongside Uganda and Tanzania. The Super Eagles will conclude their group campaign against Uganda, as Tunisia face Tanzania in a decisive final round of fixtures.

The latest meeting adds another chapter to the long-standing AFCON rivalry between Nigeria and Tunisia, one that continues to deliver drama whenever both sides meet on the continental stage.