Super Eagles Slay Bafana Bafana in 2019 AFCON Quarter Final

Bafana Bafana are out of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) after putting on a battling display in Wednesday night’s 2-1 quarterfinal defeat to Nigeria at Cairo International Stadium.

Samuel Chukwueze slotted Nigeria ahead in the 26th minute, while Bongani Zungu’s 71st-minute VAR-assisted header pulled the tenacious South Africans back. William Troost-Ekong scored for Nigeria from sloppy defending at a corner in the 88th.

Bafana have a magnificent, almost inexplicable, 1-0 shock victory over Egypt as their last-16 memory of Afcon 2019.

For the rest, they were beautifully structured but unfathomably seemed to hold something back — including in Wednesday night’s performance — in an attack that could have produced so much more had runners such as Percy Tau and Thembinkosi Lorch been set free more, as they were against the Pharaohs.