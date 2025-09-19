Super Eagles Drop To 45th In Latest FIFA World Ranking

Nigeria’s Super Eagles have slipped one spot in the September 2025 FIFA World Ranking, now positioned 45th globally. According to the latest figures published on FIFA’s official website, the national team accumulated 1,483 points, slightly down from the 1,484 points recorded in July’s edition of the ranking.

Within the review period, the Super Eagles managed mixed results — drawing against South Africa, securing victories over Rwanda (1-0) and Congo (2-0), but falling to heavy defeats against Sudan (4-0) and Senegal (1-0).

On the African continent, Nigeria sits in 6th place behind Morocco, Senegal, Egypt, Algeria, and Côte d’Ivoire.

Globally, Spain dethroned Argentina, ending the Albiceleste’s reign at the top since April 2023. This marks Spain’s first return to number one since 2014. Slovakia emerged as the most improved side, climbing ten places to 42nd after a strong run of results.

Over 200 international fixtures influenced the new ranking, underscoring the dynamic shifts in world football standings.