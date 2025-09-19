NGX Market Cap Hits N90trn As Equities Investors Gain N144bn

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) once again crossed the N90 trillion mark in market capitalisation on Thursday, as equities investors recorded impressive gains of about N144 billion.

The local bourse sustained its bullish run, with the market closing positive and extending the momentum of previous sessions. Data from the trading floor revealed that the All-Share Index climbed by 228.25 basis points, representing a 0.16% rise, to settle at 142,263.12 points. Year-to-date returns also strengthened, advancing to 38.22%.

The rally was largely supported by renewed buying interest in stocks viewed to have strong upside potential. Consequently, equities market capitalisation grew by ₦143.54 billion, closing at ₦90.01 trillion.

Despite the surge, market activity levels declined sharply. The volume of shares traded fell by -67.64%, while the value of transactions dipped -65.86%. Brokers reported that investors exchanged roughly 325.11 million units of equities valued at ₦8.42 billion across 22,770 deals.

ACCESSCORP dominated the activity chart by volume, accounting for 11.47% of all trades. It was followed by FIDELITYBK (6.32%), NSLTECH (6.10%), VERTASKAP (4.59%), and OMATEK (4.56%). In terms of value, ZENITHBANK led the pack, contributing 19.10% of the total transaction value on the exchange.

On the gainers’ list, GUINNESS topped with a 10% price increase, trailed by EUNISELL (+9.89%), REGALINS (+9.82%), THOMASWY (+9.80%), MCNICHOLS (+9.58%), and GUINEAINS (+9.40%). In total, 30 stocks appreciated during the session.

However, 20 equities closed in the red. CONHALLPLC shed -7.59%, making it the day’s worst performer, followed by TIP (-7.48%), NEIMETH (-2.71%), ELLAHLAKES (-2.61%), ZENITHBANK (-1.42%), and OANDO (-0.51%).

Sector performance ended mixed. While the Banking (-0.23%) and Insurance (-1.07%) sectors recorded declines, Consumer Goods (+0.75%), Oil & Gas (+0.28%), Industrial (+0.01%), and Commodity (+0.16%) sectors closed higher, leaving the market breadth in positive territory.