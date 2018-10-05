Suge Knight’s Son Claims Tupac Shakur is Alive in Malaysia

On September 7, 1996 Suge Knight convinced Tupac Shakur to go see a Mike Tyson fight against Bruce Seldon at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. While driving to an afterparty, a white Cadillac pulled up next to Knight and Tupac’s BMW and opened fire. Tupac was hit four times and rushed to University Medical Center where he died of his wounds six days later.

But in the two decades since his untimely death, rumors and conspiracy theories have claimed that Tupac somehow survived the shooting and fled to a foreign country where he could hide from the spotlight and the growing threats from rivals. In fact, it remains one of the most popular celebrity conspiracy theories of all time, and now, Suge Knight’s own son is fueling the rumors by claiming Tupac is indeed alive.

On his Instagram this week, Suge J. Knight claims that Tupac “never left us” and is living in Malaysia. It began with a post that simply said Tupac is alive.

Next, he posted a bizarre text thread that appeared to be chastising him for claiming that Tupac was alive.

“You said to much,” the first message read. “Time for you to go.” Refusing to be silenced, he responded, “The truth will be out and I’m not going anywhere.” He then posted a series of photos of Tupac with 50 Cent and with Beyoncé.

On the Beyoncé photo, he included the caption: “He never left us. They’ll be after me soon smh.”

Then he directed his followers to his story where he claimed that Tupac is living in Malaysia and said he’s “not on drugs” and “I’m safe and just know it was self defense. #killuminati.”

It’s a strange series of posts, especially considering his father’s relationship to Tupac.