Story that Got Social Media Trolling Linda Ikeji

Nigerian Poet, Romeo Oriogun has opened up about his battle with Depression and the time he attempted to take his life.
Ogun, is the winner of the 2017 Brunei International African Poetry Prize for his “deeply passionate” writing on masculinity and desire in the face of LGBT criminalisation and persecution. His poems mostly deal with what it means to live as a queen in Nigeria. He is also a Road Safety officer.
Taking to his Facebook on Thursday, Ogun, who lives and writes in Udi, Enugu State, described the moment he overdosed on Aspirin.
“November 2016, I went to work looking all happy but inside I had given up, my body was empty and all I saw was darkness, there was no way out of there. I will end up overdosing on aspirin after researching about its effects for hours, I will be saved by Kam’s call and rushed to the hospital, the next day I will experience a massive breakdown and Joseph will take me down to Benin where I will be checked into a hospital to begin my journey of recovery.
Every day people are going through hell, the ones who look so happy sometimes are the ones at the edge of life.”