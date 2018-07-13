Story that Got Social Media Trolling Linda Ikeji

Nigerian Poet, Romeo Oriogun has opened up about his battle with Depression and the time he attempted to take his life.

Ogun, is the winner of the 2017 Brunei International African Poetry Prize for his “deeply passionate” writing on masculinity and desire in the face of LGBT criminalisation and persecution. His poems mostly deal with what it means to live as a queen in Nigeria. He is also a Road Safety officer.

Taking to his Facebook on Thursday, Ogun, who lives and writes in Udi, Enugu State, described the moment he overdosed on Aspirin.