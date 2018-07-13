Ibrahim Idris Confirms Boko Haram Agrees to Free Abducted Dapch Girl Leah Sharibu

Ibrahim Idris, inspector-general of police (IGP), says Boko Haram insurgents are set to release Leah Sharibu, an abducted Dapchi schoolgirl.

Sharibu is the only girl in captivity out of the 110 students abducted on February 19.

She was held back because of her refusal to convert from Christianity to Islam.

While speaking with reporters on Saturday in Maiduguri, Borno state, the IGP said the insurgents will release Sharibu in no time.

He said: “I would have gone to Dapchi today, but by the time I fly in with a helicopter and police escort, they (terrorists) may think I’m trying to break the arrangement.”

News of the imminent release of Sharibu has thrown residents of Dapchi into a joyous celebration.

A resident who spoke with journalists said: “We are very happy about this development, but for now we are waiting patiently to receive Leah Sharibu.”

Meanwhile, Kachalla Bukar, secretary of association of parents of Dapchi missing school girls, said, “some residents have run out of Dapchi for fear of the unknown by the time the insurgents bring Leah Sharibu back”.