Didier Drogba to Appear in Music Video by Afro B, Wizkid

The football icon is ready to go on the screen alongside one of Africa’s most celebrated music artistes for a track named after him

The Chelsea legend is set to make a debut in a music video.

Afrobeat artistes Wizkid and Afro B have agreed to have two-time African Footballer of the Year Didier Drogba on set for the video of the song – Drogba [Joanna]. Earlier this year, Afro B, a London-based Ivorian artiste, released the tune with its unique dance , however, a remix with the Starboy record label leader, Wizkid has boosted its reception. The remix has received massive airplay across Africa and recently, hit a milestone on an online music streaming platform in less than a week. 100k streams on @Spotify in less than a week! Starbwoy @wizkidayo 🔥 We’re even more viral — Drogba (Joanna) 🇨🇮 (@AfroB_) July 11, 2018 Aware of how viral the song has gone across the world, Drogba suggested for a video alongside the duo. « Big package eeeh, how do we manage eeeh » 🇳🇬 🇨🇮

what do u think @AfroB_ @wizkidayo 👍🏾or👎🏾 https://t.co/ZaLppdG1Ey — Didier Drogba (@didierdrogba) July 11, 2018 Wizkid’s reponse was simple and affirmative.