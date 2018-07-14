Didier Drogba to Appear in Music Video by Afro B, Wizkid

Afrobeat artistes Wizkid and Afro B have agreed to have two-time African Footballer of the Year Didier Drogba on set for the video of the song – Drogba [Joanna].
Earlier this year, Afro B, a London-based Ivorian artiste, released the tune with its unique dance , however, a remix with the Starboy record label leader, Wizkid has boosted its reception.
The remix has received massive airplay across Africa and recently, hit a milestone on an online music streaming platform in less than a week.
100k streams on @Spotify in less than a week! Starbwoy @wizkidayo 🔥 We’re even more viral — Drogba (Joanna) 🇨🇮 (@AfroB_) July 11, 2018
Aware of how viral the song has gone across the world, Drogba suggested for a video alongside the duo.
« Big package eeeh, how do we manage eeeh » 🇳🇬 🇨🇮
what do u think @AfroB_ @wizkidayo 👍🏾or👎🏾 https://t.co/ZaLppdG1Ey — Didier Drogba (@didierdrogba) July 11, 2018
Wizkid’s reponse was simple and affirmative.
🚀🚀🚀 Yes yes!! https://t.co/l8bmvGK5DX — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) July 11, 2018
Yes Do it for our Country 🇨🇮😭😭😭🙏🏾❤️ https://t.co/qjEybRpuxQ — Drogba (Joanna) 🇨🇮 (@AfroB_) July 11, 2018