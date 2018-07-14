Didier Drogba to Appear in Music Video by Afro B, Wizkid

Didier Drogba to Appear in Music Video by Afro B, Wizkid

- July 14, 2018
The football icon is ready to go on the screen alongside one of Africa’s most celebrated music artistes for a track named after him
The Chelsea legend is set to make a debut in a music video.

Afrobeat artistes Wizkid and Afro B have agreed to have two-time African Footballer of the Year Didier Drogba on set for the video of the song – Drogba [Joanna].

Earlier this year, Afro B, a London-based Ivorian artiste, released the tune with its unique dance , however, a remix with the Starboy record label leader, Wizkid has boosted its reception.

The remix has received massive airplay across Africa and recently, hit a milestone on an online music streaming platform in less than a week.

Aware of how viral the song has gone across the world, Drogba suggested for a video alongside the duo.

Wizkid’s reponse was simple and affirmative.

 

