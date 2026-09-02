Starmer quits Parliament, triggering by-election in London seat

Key Points

Former British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is stepping down as MP for Holborn and St Pancras.

His resignation will trigger a by-election in the London constituency.

Starmer says he will focus on international affairs including defence, security, trade and technology.

Main Story

Former British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced his resignation as Member of Parliament for Holborn and St Pancras, ending his tenure as the representative of the London constituency.

Starmer announced the decision on Tuesday, saying he believed it was the appropriate time to leave the House of Commons and allow another Labour candidate to take over the seat.

The resignation will trigger a by-election in Holborn and St Pancras, with Starmer pledging to support whoever is selected as the Labour Party’s candidate.

He said his next focus would be international affairs, particularly areas including defence, security, trade and technology.

The decision follows Starmer’s departure from the leadership of the governing Labour Party in June.

Andy Burnham was subsequently confirmed as Labour leader in July and became British prime minister.

Starmer said his decision to leave Parliament would allow him to concentrate on international issues in what he described as a rapidly changing global environment.

The Issues

Starmer’s resignation creates a parliamentary vacancy in Holborn and St Pancras and will require voters in the constituency to elect a new MP.

His decision also marks a further step away from frontline domestic politics after he relinquished the Labour leadership and the premiership.

What’s Being Said

“Now is the right time to step down as MP for Holborn and St Pancras and hand the baton over to a successor.” — Keir Starmer, former British Prime Minister.

“I will now focus on international affairs including defence, security, trade and technology in a fast-changing world.” — Keir Starmer, former British Prime Minister.

What’s Next

A by-election will be held in Holborn and St Pancras to determine Starmer’s successor as MP.

The Labour Party will select its candidate for the constituency, with Starmer saying the successful candidate will receive his full support.

Bottom Line

Keir Starmer is leaving Parliament after stepping down as Labour leader and British prime minister. His departure from the Holborn and St Pancras seat will trigger a by-election as he turns his attention to international affairs.