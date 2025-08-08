Stanbic IBTC Rewards 148 Customers With ₦23m In May And June Promo Draws

Stanbic IBTC Bank has rewarded 148 customers with a total of ₦23 million in the latest edition of its Reward4Saving Season 4 campaign, covering the months of May and June 2025.

The bank announced the winners on Thursday following the conclusion of the combined monthly and quarterly draws held at its head office in Lagos. According to the statement, 140 customers each received ₦100,000 in the monthly draw, amounting to ₦14 million, while the quarterly draw produced eight additional winners who shared ₦9 million in total cash prizes.

Of the quarterly winners, seven received ₦1 million each, representing the bank’s seven business zones, and one customer emerged as the grand winner with a ₦2 million cash prize.

The draws were supervised by representatives from the Federal Competition & Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON), and the Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority, ensuring transparency and regulatory compliance.

The promo, now in its fourth season, rewards customers who maintain a minimum of ₦10,000 in their Stanbic IBTC Savings Account or @ease Wallet for at least 30 consecutive days. The initiative aims to encourage a savings culture among Nigerians.

Since the beginning of Season 4 in May 2025, the bank has distributed ₦30 million to 218 winners. Overall, the Reward4Saving campaign has disbursed over ₦300 million to more than 2,000 customers since its launch in 2021.

Commenting on the recent draws, Emmanuel Aihevba, Country Head of Personal Banking at Stanbic IBTC Bank, said, “We are rewarding 148 savers with a total of ₦23 million to support their aspirations, ranging from education to entrepreneurship. This reflects our commitment to improving financial well-being and promoting saving habits across the country.”

Among the recipients was a retiree, Kesena Igben, who expressed gratitude after receiving his ₦100,000 prize. “My daughter came with me to receive my prize. On our way to the Stanbic IBTC office, she said, ‘Daddy, you are so excited.’ I said to her, ‘Did you know that this has saved me money on petrol expenses for two weeks?’”

Stanbic IBTC reiterated its pledge to continue rewarding customer loyalty and encouraging Nigerians to build a more secure financial future through consistent savings.