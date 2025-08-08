Spain Wildfire Contained After Mass Evacuations

Firefighters in southern Spain have brought under control a fast-moving wildfire near the coastal town of Tarifa, which had forced the evacuation of over 1,500 people earlier this week, officials confirmed on Friday.

The blaze ignited on Tuesday in La Peña, a wooded area near a popular beach outside Tarifa, a town renowned for its windsurfing conditions. Authorities traced the fire’s origin to a camper van at a nearby campsite, from where it quickly spread due to intense winds.

Approximately 1,550 people and 5,000 vehicles were evacuated from campsites, hotels, and residences as a precaution. By Wednesday, officials had declared the fire stabilised, allowing evacuees to return.

Although the flames have been contained, firefighting crews will remain in the area to secure the perimeter and monitor for potential flare-ups, according to Andalusia’s regional fire agency, Infoca.

The wildfire comes amid an ongoing heatwave across Spain, with temperatures nearing 40°C (104°F) in several regions. Civil protection authorities have issued high to extreme wildfire risk alerts across much of the country, with the extreme heat expected to persist until at least Wednesday.