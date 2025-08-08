Full List: 2025 Ballon d’Or Nominees Announced As Football Stars Compete For Global Honour

The countdown to the most prestigious individual award in football has officially begun as the Ballon d’Or organizers on Thursday unveiled the 30-man shortlist for the 2025 Men’s Ballon d’Or Award. The lineup features a mix of familiar legends, current superstars, and a new generation of rising talents who have all made their mark on the global stage.

Topping the list of elite contenders are football phenoms Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappé, Erling Haaland, Vinicius Jr., and Harry Kane—each recognized for their standout seasons both at the club level and in international competitions.

Veterans such as Mohamed Salah, Robert Lewandowski, and Virgil van Dijk have once again earned their place among the finalists, underlining their consistent brilliance over the years.

Emerging sensations like Lamine Yamal, Joao Neves, and Cole Palmer have also been nominated, signalling a new era of talent making waves across Europe’s top leagues.

Other nominees on the 2025 shortlist include midfielders and forwards who have dazzled fans with their technical mastery and goal-scoring prowess, such as Alexis Mac Allister, Désiré Doué, Scott McTominay, Raphinha, and Florian Wirtz. Defenders and goalkeepers have also made the cut, including Achraf Hakimi, Gianluigi Donnarumma, and Denzel Dumfries.

The Ballon d’Or continues to stand as the ultimate symbol of individual excellence in football, honouring players who have exhibited world-class talent, consistency, and influence on the pitch.

The award winner will be announced at the annual Ballon d’Or gala ceremony, a star-studded event expected to take place later in the year.

Here is the complete list of 2025 Ballon d’Or nominees:

Jude Bellingham

Ousmane Dembélé

Gianluigi Donnarumma

Désiré Doué

Denzel Dumfries

Serhou Guirassy

Viktor Gyökeres

Erling Haaland

Achraf Hakimi

Harry Kane

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Robert Lewandowski

Alexis Mac Allister

Lautaro Martinez

Kylian Mbappé

Scott McTominay

Nuno Mendes

Joao Neves

Michael Olise

Cole Palmer

Pedri

Raphinha

Declan Rice

Fabian Ruiz

Mohamed Salah

Virgil van Dijk

Vinicius Jr.

Vitinha

Florian Wirtz

Lamine Yamal

Fans and analysts alike will be closely watching how the rest of the year unfolds as these players battle not only for club glory but also for the ultimate individual honour in world football.